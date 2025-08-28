The number of war crimes committed by the Russian army has already exceeded 178,000 - Prosecutor General Kravchenko held a meeting of law enforcement heads

Over 178,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was stated by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko at a coordination meeting of law enforcement leaders, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As reported, the main goal of the meeting is to discuss problematic issues of law and order and combating crime in the state, as well as to define common priorities for further work.

Ruslan Kravchenko noted at the beginning of the meeting that the main priority in a warring country is to ensure proper recording and investigation of crimes against peace, security of mankind, and international law and order in order to form an evidentiary base for the International Criminal Court and the Special Tribunal.

The Prosecutor General indicated that the number of war crimes has already exceeded 178,000 and this figure is growing daily.

Over 15,000 civilians have died in Ukraine and more than 34,000 have been wounded, and about 237,000 civilian infrastructure objects have been destroyed and damaged. Tonight, the Russian Federation again launched a massive combined shelling of Ukraine. In Kyiv alone, 17 people died, including 3 children. - added Kravchenko.

"Our duty as heads of law enforcement agencies is to properly record them and do everything possible to ensure that all war criminals are punished," he emphasized.

In addition, Ruslan Kravchenko pointed out the need to intensify work on solving and investigating the murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war, facts of cruel treatment of them, and violations of their right to a fair trial.

The Prosecutor General is convinced that countering crimes against the foundations of national security is of great importance for protecting the interests of the state in the conditions of armed aggression.

As noted at the meeting, despite the increase in the number of sabotages and terrorist crimes that undermine the stability, security, and economy of the state, security agencies effectively counter them. "However, as Prosecutor General, I am concerned that minors are involved in cooperation with the enemy. Therefore, uncovering such facts is our duty," Kravchenko emphasized.

The meeting was attended by the First Deputy and Deputy Prosecutors General Oleksiy Khomenko, Maria Vdovychenko, Maksym Krym, Andriy Leshchenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, Director of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksiy Sukhachov, Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi, Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko, Head of the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Head of the Main Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vitaliy Levchenko, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is a work of facts and evidence, so it is the prosecutors of Ukraine who will play a key role in this process.

