"Acting together for the restoration of justice": Kravchenko discussed with the Italian ambassador the work of the Special Tribunal on Russian crimes

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 2706 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 4240 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 8898 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 12801 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 15541 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 58789 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 51997 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 67577 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 86379 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 65343 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
46%
750mm
Popular news
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 50945 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 74478 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 64723 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 68416 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on Ukraine07:45 AM • 8740 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 2692 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 4228 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 8892 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 3896 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 12800 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 4330 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 65134 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 41624 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 99498 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 89193 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
BFM TV
Hryvnia
Diia (service)
Oil

"Acting together for the restoration of justice": Kravchenko discussed with the Italian ambassador the work of the Special Tribunal on Russian crimes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko discussed with Italian Ambassador Carlo Formosa the international register of damages and business protection in Ukraine.

"Acting together for the restoration of justice": Kravchenko discussed with the Italian ambassador the work of the Special Tribunal on Russian crimes

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with the Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, discussing Russian war crimes, the register of damages, and issues of business operations in the country. This is reported by UNN.

Details 

Kravchenko said that he has known the Ambassador since his time as head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. According to him, Italy's support has always been strong in all areas – military, financial, humanitarian, and diplomatic.

During the meeting, they discussed:

• Russian war crimes and the future work of the Special Tribunal;

• the international register of damages caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression;

• European integration processes.

A separate topic is business protection. I informed the Ambassador about the quantitative and qualitative audit of criminal proceedings against businesses. I emphasized that the protection of local and international investments is one of the priorities

- Kravchenko said. 

"A war crime with no statute of limitations": Kravchenko announced suspicion against Russian Lieutenant General for bombing Mariupol19.08.25, 14:02 • 1528 views

Also, according to him, the parties discussed joint projects.

We value the existing cooperation with Italian law enforcement agencies, and I am convinced that we can improve it: regarding extradition in martial law conditions, as well as the detection of property and funds in Italy belonging to individuals involved in the crime of aggression against Ukraine

- added the Prosecutor General. 

Recall

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.  According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is a matter of facts and evidence, so it is Ukrainian prosecutors who will play a key role in this process. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Kyiv Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
European Union
Italy
Spain
Turkey
Ukraine