"Acting together for the restoration of justice": Kravchenko discussed with the Italian ambassador the work of the Special Tribunal on Russian crimes

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with the Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, discussing Russian war crimes, the register of damages, and issues of business operations in the country. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Kravchenko said that he has known the Ambassador since his time as head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. According to him, Italy's support has always been strong in all areas – military, financial, humanitarian, and diplomatic.

During the meeting, they discussed:

• Russian war crimes and the future work of the Special Tribunal;

• the international register of damages caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression;

• European integration processes.

A separate topic is business protection. I informed the Ambassador about the quantitative and qualitative audit of criminal proceedings against businesses. I emphasized that the protection of local and international investments is one of the priorities - Kravchenko said.

"A war crime with no statute of limitations": Kravchenko announced suspicion against Russian Lieutenant General for bombing Mariupol

Also, according to him, the parties discussed joint projects.

We value the existing cooperation with Italian law enforcement agencies, and I am convinced that we can improve it: regarding extradition in martial law conditions, as well as the detection of property and funds in Italy belonging to individuals involved in the crime of aggression against Ukraine - added the Prosecutor General.

Recall

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is a matter of facts and evidence, so it is Ukrainian prosecutors who will play a key role in this process.