"A war crime with no statute of limitations": Kravchenko announced suspicion against Russian Lieutenant General for bombing Mariupol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced suspicion against a Russian Lieutenant General for approving airstrikes on Mariupol in March 2022.

"A war crime with no statute of limitations": Kravchenko announced suspicion against Russian Lieutenant General for bombing Mariupol

Prosecutors of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to a lieutenant general of the Russian Armed Forces, with whose approval in March 2022, enemy aircraft attacked Mariupol. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Mariupol remembers, and we have no right to forget Mariupol, a city that Russia tried to wipe off the face of the earth. Thousands of lives, hundreds of ruined families, pain that does not subside even today

- Kravchenko noted.

The Prosecutor General pointed out that among the crimes that have become symbols of the hell organized by war criminals are:

- the bombing of the drama theater, where hundreds of civilians, including children, died. The inscription "CHILDREN" in front of the entrance did not stop the killers;

- an airstrike on the maternity ward, where there were women in labor and infants;

- dozens of destroyed residential buildings, hospitals, schools.

Bucha Atrocities: Kravchenko Reports Suspicions Against Two Russian Servicemen01.08.25, 12:42 • 2963 views

Behind these attacks were specific people. Today, prosecutors of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to a lieutenant general of the Russian Armed Forces. With his approval, in March 2022, the city was attacked by enemy aircraft

- Kravchenko said.

He emphasized that violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional killings, is a war crime that has no statute of limitations.

We cannot bring back those who died in the theater or in the maternity hospital. But we can and must do everything to ensure that the perpetrators receive the highest measure of punishment

- he added.

Recall

On March 16, 2022, Russian terrorist forces deliberately destroyed the Drama Theater in the center of Mariupol, where hundreds of residents were hiding from the constant shelling of the occupiers.

In front of the theater, a warning was visible in large letters on the asphalt: children are in the building. But the Russian command did not stop this.

Special tribunal on Russia's crimes may start working at the end of the year - Office of the President23.07.25, 16:47 • 6249 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mariupol