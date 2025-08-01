$41.710.05
Bucha Atrocities: Kravchenko Reports Suspicions Against Two Russian Servicemen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced suspicions against two Russian servicemen for murders and cruel treatment of civilians in Bucha.

Bucha Atrocities: Kravchenko Reports Suspicions Against Two Russian Servicemen

Two Russian servicemen have been notified of suspicions of murder and cruel treatment of civilians in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, during the city's occupation in 2022. One of them shot a civilian in the head, while the other abused a woman. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Bucha. It's not just a city name. It's a scar. It's pain. It's a truth that cannot be silenced. Today, we took another step towards justice: two servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, involved in the murder and cruel treatment of civilians during the occupation of Bucha, have been notified of suspicion.

 - Kravchenko said.

Details

According to Kravchenko, the first suspect is a reconnaissance sniper of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment. He broke into a local resident's apartment and shot him in the head with a "Vintorez" rifle. "He killed a civilian. Simply because he could," the Prosecutor General stated. He also noted that this is already the fourth suspicion for this "soldier."

The second suspect is a senior rifleman-sapper of the same unit. "Seeing a woman on the street, he opened fire at her feet, laughing and mocking. There was no military reason. Only malice. Contempt. Cruelty," Kravchenko noted.

"These two are just a part of the great evil that Russia brought to our land. We continue systematic work to identify everyone. The collection of evidence continues. And it will continue until everyone who shot, tortured, abused, destroyed receives punishment.

I am confident that in the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, we will prove the guilt of these criminals, as well as thousands of others," Kravchenko emphasized.

For reference

In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv Oblast. From March 31, 2022, he documented and investigated Russian war crimes in Bucha.

Addition

According to the National Police, as of March 2025, over 2500 Russians who were in Bucha have been identified for the period 2024-2025. Of these, more than 100 directly participated in committing crimes. 72 murders committed by Russians have been solved. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko