Special tribunal on Russia's crimes may start working at the end of the year - Office of the President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2414 views

Work is underway on an expanded partial agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression. It is expected to begin its activities at the end of this year. The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of this tribunal.

Special tribunal on Russia's crimes may start working at the end of the year - Office of the President

Work is underway on an expanded partial agreement to establish a Special Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression. It could begin its actual operations as early as the end of this year, said Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President's Office, as reported by UNN.

Details

Work is currently underway on an expanded partial agreement to establish the Special Tribunal. We expect that by the end of this year, states will be able to join it and the tribunal will begin its actual operations.

- noted the Deputy Head of the President's Office.

Addition

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held his first international meeting with Dutch Ambassador Alle Dorhout. They discussed the functioning of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation and cooperation in bringing to justice for international crimes.

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the Tribunal's work is based on facts and evidence, and therefore Ukrainian prosecutors will play a key role in this process.

WarPoliticsNews of the World
