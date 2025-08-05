Prosecutor General Kravchenko discussed the launch of the Special Tribunal and free business operations with US representatives 5 August 2025

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with US representatives, where he discussed the launch of a Special Tribunal for Russia's crimes and conditions for free business operations. Kravchenko reported this on Facebook, as conveyed by UNN.

Today, I had a meaningful conversation with representatives of the United States of America — Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the US in Ukraine, Ms. Julie Davis, and FBI Legal Attaché at the US Embassy, John Chiappone. The US is a key partner of Ukraine. At the center of our meeting was the issue of holding accountable everyone who gave criminal orders and carried them out. Every such order means dead civilians, ruined cities, torture, rape, abuse. And all these crimes will not go unpunished - Kravchenko reported.

The Prosecutor General reminded that over 170,000 war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian Federation have already been recorded.

Also, as Kravchenko said, at the meeting the parties discussed:

— effectiveness of international crime investigations;

— launch and further operation of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression;

— extradition;

— combating international terrorism, drug trafficking;

— strengthening cybersecurity;

— conditions for free operation of honest business in Ukraine.

He emphasized: the law must protect investments and operating businesses, not pressure and create problems - Kravchenko stated.

Recall

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is a work of facts and evidence, so Ukrainian prosecutors will play a key role in this process.