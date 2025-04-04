The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.
Russia uses more than 1,000 vessels to circumvent sanctions, which is 17% of the world's oil tanker fleet. The shadow fleet has brought Russia more profit than Ukraine has received in international aid since the beginning of the war.
In some areas, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved parity with Russian troops in the use of artillery, changing the ratio from 5:1 to 1:3. The occupiers are compensating for the loss of artillery superiority by using aviation and bombs.
European diplomats are preparing for a scenario where the United States, under the leadership of Trump, may stop helping Ukraine. Borrel recommends that Ukraine develop its own weapons production as the most effective way to continue the fight.
Borrel called on EU countries to fulfill their obligations to arrest the Israeli Prime Minister by the ICC decision. G7 ministers discussed arrest warrants for Netanyahu and the Hamas commander at a meeting in Italy.
EU High Representative Josep barrel declared the independence of European support for Ukraine from the US position. He stressed the importance of continuing assistance to Kiev and stressed the strategic autonomy of the EU.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga takes part in the G7 meeting in Italy on November 25-26. Negotiations with representatives of the US, EU and other countries are scheduled to discuss support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression.
G7 foreign ministers meet in Fujairah and Ananya on November 25-26. The agenda includes the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and other international issues.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to invite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and guarantees him safety from the ICC warrant. Orban called the ICC's decision “wrong” and promised not to execute it in Hungary.
The Estonian Foreign Minister said that a new stage of Western support for Ukraine is needed. According to him, Europe may need to deploy troops in Ukraine after the end of hostilities.
EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell called Russia's nuclear threats “absolutely irresponsible”, reacting to the update of Russia's nuclear doctrine, which coincided with the 1000th day of Russia's war against Ukraine.
The United States has authorized Ukraine to use weapons with a range of up to 300 kilometers on the territory of Russia. Borrell hopes that European countries will follow this decision and continue to support Ukraine regardless of the upcoming US elections.
EU military spending in 2024 will amount to 326 billion euros, which is 1. 9% of the Union's GDP. 17 member states will sign agreements on joint air defense and military research and development projects.
The Biden administration has authorized Ukraine to use weapons with a range of up to 300 kilometers in Russia. The weapons are to be used against Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk region.
Borrell announced that Ukraine will receive €45 billion in military aid and one million pieces of ammunition. The EU will train 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of winter.
Peskov said that allowing the United States to launch missiles deep into Russia would mean direct US involvement in the conflict. France and the EU are also considering allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian military targets.
EU High Representative Josep Borrell is in favor of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike at Russian territory. He plans to discuss this issue with EU member states at a meeting in Brussels.
The EU foreign policy chief has reported evidence of Chinese arms supplies to Russia for the war against Ukraine. The EU is considering imposing sanctions against Chinese companies, including asset freezes and entry bans.
The EU foreign policy chief spoke out against a diplomatic solution that would marginalize Ukraine and the EU. Borrell emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine even if the US position changes.
Shmyhal and Borrell discussed cooperation within the European Peace Fund and the development of the Ukrainian defense industry. Ukraine expects to receive 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year and is counting on support for weapons production.
Defense Minister Umerov discussed with Borrell the possibility of producing Ukrainian drones worth $11 billion. Ukraine can invest $3 billion on its own, but needs the support of partners to fully realize its potential.
During Borrell's fifth visit to Ukraine, the parties discussed lifting restrictions on strikes against Russian military targets. They also discussed military aid and the allocation of $50 billion from the G7.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on Russian arsenals reduced the occupier's use of artillery. The President emphasized the need for long-range weapons from Western partners to further weaken Russia's military power.
EU High Representative Josep Borrell said there were no plans for a Trump presidency in the United States. Instead, the EU is focusing on strengthening its own defense capabilities and autonomy.
Zelenskyy meets with European Diplomacy Chief Borrell on arms supplies. European partners plan to implement an initiative to supply 1 million shells for Ukrainian artillery by the end of the year.
85% of Russian attacks in Chernihiv targeted residential areas, hospitals and schools. Borrell called for continued support for Ukraine and reminded of the 50 billion euros of aid from the EU.
EU countries have not yet reached an agreement on the deployment of military instructors in Ukraine. The EUMAM Ukraine mission will continue training 75,000 Ukrainian troops outside Ukraine until winter 2024/2025.
Josep Borrell announced further diplomatic pressure on the DPRK for sending its military to Russia. The EU is consulting with partners in the Indo-Pacific region to counter this threat.
Josep Borrell announced a new package of EU sanctions against Russia and tighter measures against circumvention of restrictions. The main goal is to isolate Russia's industrial capacities and stop the supply of foreign components.
Borrell said that only Ukraine should decide when to start negotiations with Russia. The United States and Germany supported this position, emphasizing the impossibility of negotiations without Ukraine's participation.