Josep Borrell

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14294 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25391 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62949 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210930 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120999 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389626 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213461 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244070 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255015 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71445 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21411 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43417 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129302 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13289 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129508 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210930 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389626 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253222 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309112 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12601 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43562 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71580 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56833 views
News by theme

The foreign ministers of five European countries have declared their readiness to impose new sanctions against the russian federation

The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.

War • March 31, 03:34 PM • 39046 views

Russia's shadow fleet: Sanctions circumvention, environmental threats and war financing

Russia uses more than 1,000 vessels to circumvent sanctions, which is 17% of the world's oil tanker fleet. The shadow fleet has brought Russia more profit than Ukraine has received in international aid since the beginning of the war.

War • January 10, 05:45 PM • 242167 views

Voloshyn: Russia is losing its advantage in artillery in some areas, but compensates with aviation

In some areas, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved parity with Russian troops in the use of artillery, changing the ratio from 5:1 to 1:3. The occupiers are compensating for the loss of artillery superiority by using aviation and bombs.

War • December 13, 12:47 PM • 18617 views

The EU fears that it will have to double aid to Ukraine due to Trump's victory in the election

European diplomats are preparing for a scenario where the United States, under the leadership of Trump, may stop helping Ukraine. Borrel recommends that Ukraine develop its own weapons production as the most effective way to continue the fight.

War • December 7, 09:28 AM • 63575 views

Netanyahu's arrest warrant: Borrel urges EU countries to fulfill their obligations under the Rome Statute

Borrel called on EU countries to fulfill their obligations to arrest the Israeli Prime Minister by the ICC decision. G7 ministers discussed arrest warrants for Netanyahu and the Hamas commander at a meeting in Italy.

News of the World • November 26, 01:21 PM • 16628 views

Borrel on EU support for Ukraine: "We are not pending on Trump’s orders"

EU High Representative Josep barrel declared the independence of European support for Ukraine from the US position. He stressed the importance of continuing assistance to Kiev and stressed the strategic autonomy of the EU.

War • November 26, 12:58 PM • 21588 views

Sibiga to attend G7 meeting in Italy: meetings with Blinken and Borrell planned

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga takes part in the G7 meeting in Italy on November 25-26. Negotiations with representatives of the US, EU and other countries are scheduled to discuss support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression.

War • November 25, 01:11 PM • 55352 views

G7 to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine at meeting of foreign ministers in Italy: Sybiga is expected

G7 foreign ministers meet in Fujairah and Ananya on November 25-26. The agenda includes the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and other international issues.

War • November 25, 10:53 AM • 16366 views

Orban wants to invite Netanyahu to Hungary and promises not to execute arrest warrant

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to invite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and guarantees him safety from the ICC warrant. Orban called the ICC's decision “wrong” and promised not to execute it in Hungary.

News of the World • November 22, 09:51 AM • 15320 views

The West must take the initiative: Estonian Foreign Minister believes that Europe will have to deploy troops in Ukraine

The Estonian Foreign Minister said that a new stage of Western support for Ukraine is needed. According to him, Europe may need to deploy troops in Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

Politics • November 19, 04:17 PM • 17299 views

EU reacts to Russia's new nuclear doctrine: what Borrell said

EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell called Russia's nuclear threats “absolutely irresponsible”, reacting to the update of Russia's nuclear doctrine, which coincided with the 1000th day of Russia's war against Ukraine.

War • November 19, 03:29 PM • 41763 views

Borrell hopes that EU countries will follow Washington in allowing missiles to be used on Russian territory

The United States has authorized Ukraine to use weapons with a range of up to 300 kilometers on the territory of Russia. Borrell hopes that European countries will follow this decision and continue to support Ukraine regardless of the upcoming US elections.

War • November 19, 12:25 PM • 15988 views

EU increases military spending to 1.9% of GDP: new joint projects on the agenda

EU military spending in 2024 will amount to 326 billion euros, which is 1. 9% of the Union's GDP. 17 member states will sign agreements on joint air defense and military research and development projects.

News of the World • November 19, 09:04 AM • 12301 views

Borrell: US allows Ukraine to strike Russia with missiles with a range of up to 300 km

The Biden administration has authorized Ukraine to use weapons with a range of up to 300 kilometers in Russia. The weapons are to be used against Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk region.

War • November 18, 07:24 PM • 30020 views

EU delivers promised million of ammunition to Ukraine - Borrell

Borrell announced that Ukraine will receive €45 billion in military aid and one million pieces of ammunition. The EU will train 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of winter.

War • November 18, 06:48 PM • 33037 views

The Kremlin threatens the United States over the authorization of long-range missile strikes

Peskov said that allowing the United States to launch missiles deep into Russia would mean direct US involvement in the conflict. France and the EU are also considering allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian military targets.

War • November 18, 11:55 AM • 20849 views

“I continue to believe that this should be done” - Borrell on possible EU authorization to use weapons against Russia

EU High Representative Josep Borrell is in favor of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike at Russian territory. He plans to discuss this issue with EU member states at a meeting in Brussels.

War • November 18, 09:59 AM • 27721 views

EU may impose sanctions against China for supplying weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine - mass media

The EU foreign policy chief has reported evidence of Chinese arms supplies to Russia for the war against Ukraine. The EU is considering imposing sanctions against Chinese companies, including asset freezes and entry bans.

War • November 15, 06:06 PM • 28330 views

Borrell reveals position on a possible deal between Trump's US and Putin's Russia bypassing Ukraine and EU

The EU foreign policy chief spoke out against a diplomatic solution that would marginalize Ukraine and the EU. Borrell emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine even if the US position changes.

War • November 14, 07:56 AM • 27946 views

Shmyhal and Borrell discussed further cooperation with the EU and the development of the Ukrainian defense industry

Shmyhal and Borrell discussed cooperation within the European Peace Fund and the development of the Ukrainian defense industry. Ukraine expects to receive 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year and is counting on support for weapons production.

War • November 11, 09:33 PM • 89833 views

Umerov tells EU delegation about Ukraine's drone production capabilities

Defense Minister Umerov discussed with Borrell the possibility of producing Ukrainian drones worth $11 billion. Ukraine can invest $3 billion on its own, but needs the support of partners to fully realize its potential.

War • November 11, 08:56 PM • 60746 views

They discussed military assistance, strikes on military targets in Russia, and financial support: Zelensky meets with Borrell

During Borrell's fifth visit to Ukraine, the parties discussed lifting restrictions on strikes against Russian military targets. They also discussed military aid and the allocation of $50 billion from the G7.

War • November 11, 08:21 PM • 41294 views

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Russian arsenals reduced the number of artillery used by the occupier

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on Russian arsenals reduced the occupier's use of artillery. The President emphasized the need for long-range weapons from Western partners to further weaken Russia's military power.

War • November 11, 07:14 PM • 26270 views

EU has no plans for Trump's presidency - Borrell

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said there were no plans for a Trump presidency in the United States. Instead, the EU is focusing on strengthening its own defense capabilities and autonomy.

Politics • November 11, 07:05 PM • 20744 views

Zelenskyy: European partners should have time to hand over 1 million shells to Ukraine by the end of the year

Zelenskyy meets with European Diplomacy Chief Borrell on arms supplies. European partners plan to implement an initiative to supply 1 million shells for Ukrainian artillery by the end of the year.

War • November 11, 06:02 PM • 26277 views

Borrell showed in figures the need to continue supporting Ukraine

85% of Russian attacks in Chernihiv targeted residential areas, hospitals and schools. Borrell called for continued support for Ukraine and reminded of the 50 billion euros of aid from the EU.

War • November 11, 10:53 AM • 19385 views

No consensus in the EU on sending trainers to Ukraine - Borrell

EU countries have not yet reached an agreement on the deployment of military instructors in Ukraine. The EUMAM Ukraine mission will continue training 75,000 Ukrainian troops outside Ukraine until winter 2024/2025.

War • November 9, 04:40 PM • 33911 views

Borrell on North Korean soldiers in Russia: We will continue to put diplomatic pressure on the DPRK

Josep Borrell announced further diplomatic pressure on the DPRK for sending its military to Russia. The EU is consulting with partners in the Indo-Pacific region to counter this threat.

War • November 9, 04:04 PM • 30581 views

Borrell: EU needs to strengthen measures to counter Russian sanctions circumvention

Josep Borrell announced a new package of EU sanctions against Russia and tighter measures against circumvention of restrictions. The main goal is to isolate Russia's industrial capacities and stop the supply of foreign components.

War • November 9, 03:42 PM • 25067 views

Borrell: Ukraine should decide when and on what conditions to sit down at the negotiating table

Borrell said that only Ukraine should decide when to start negotiations with Russia. The United States and Germany supported this position, emphasizing the impossibility of negotiations without Ukraine's participation.

War • November 9, 03:29 PM • 21835 views