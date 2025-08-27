$41.430.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

130 combat engagements on the front: the hottest situation in two directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

On August 26, 130 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, with the most active battles continuing in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The occupiers launched two missile and 40 air strikes, used 1708 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2947 shellings.

130 combat engagements on the front: the hottest situation in two directions

Since the beginning of the day, August 26, 130 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, and the enemy is suffering significant losses. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, the invaders launched two missile and 40 air strikes, used two missiles, and dropped 57 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,708 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,947 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled six assault actions by the occupiers, and another six are ongoing. The enemy also launched three air strikes, using five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 170 shellings, one of which was from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times and was repelled near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Doroshivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy units carried out five unsuccessful assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Kupiansk and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 27 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Torske, and towards the settlements of Shandryholove, Stavky, Dronivka, and Serebrianka.  

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through six times in the area of Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebrianka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded, and enemy units tried to advance towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and in the direction of the settlements of Berestok, Stepanivka, Poltavka.  

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units tried 30 times to break through the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Rubizhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today in this direction, 107 occupiers were neutralized, 67 of whom were irrevocably lost. Our defenders destroyed three units of motor vehicles, an artillery system, 16 unmanned aerial vehicles, an electronic warfare system, three UAV control points, and three shelters for personnel. An artillery system, a unit of special equipment, three UAV control points, and six enemy shelters were also significantly damaged.

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 10 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlement of Zelenyi Hai, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Novoheorhiivka, and in the direction of Filiia, Iskra, and Oleksandrogra, and six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffered losses, and retreated.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian troops. The village of Zaporizke in Dnipropetrovsk region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

