Russian troops attacked Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region using artillery and drones. The “nationalization” of real estate and eviction of local residents continues in the occupied territories.
In more than 200 towns and villages in the occupied Luhansk region, not a single grocery store is open. Twice a week, food trucks come there for 1-2 hours, said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk RMA.
The occupiers are planning to create "people's guards" in the so-called "lpr" to strengthen control. There are only two pharmacies in Rubizhne with a limited assortment, and some vital medicines are not delivered.
In the self-proclaimed “luhansk people's republic” men will be deprived of Russian citizenship for not being registered for military service. In occupied Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, contractors are delaying salaries to construction workers.
A 49-year-old woman was evacuated from Nevske. In occupied Lysychansk, people are taken to the 'basement' for trying to use mobile phones, and centralized water supply has not yet been restored.
Occupants fired 83 times at Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and localities in Luhansk region, Russians hit Nevske and Makiivka with Grad systems.
Students of the so-called "LPR" universities will be forced to work on reconstruction projects in Lysychansk and Rubizhne, cities half destroyed by Russians, during 2025 and 2026, interrupting their specialized studies.
TOT residents in Luhansk oblast face everyday problems under Russian control, in particular the dismantled roofs, left behind by construction workers and the revival of Soviet-era practices such as the sale of household goods in post offices instead of modern specialised shops.
In the Luhansk region, Russian occupation forces are recruiting people without higher education for administrative positions in Starobilsk.
Russian shelling continues in the Luhansk region, wages are being delayed at the Vostokugol mines in the occupied territories, and the occupiers in Rubizhne refuse to accept applications for compensation for destroyed property.
russians exported almost 170 thousand tons of wheat from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to rostov, neglecting strategic reserves.
The invaders are strengthening roadblocks in the occupied territories around Rubizhne and Severodonetsk, looking for people, while forest fires continue in these areas, and no measures are being taken to eliminate them.
About seven settlements in the Luhansk region have been attacked by Russians, and residents of the occupied territories must notify the Russian Federal Security Service 12 hours in advance to leave the occupied territories for Russia, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reports.
Russian occupants shelled Nevske, damaging five houses, firefights continue around occupied Sievierodonetsk, forests are burning due to the inaction of the occupation authorities, and there is a lack of medicine and doctors in occupied Rubizhne.
In the Luhansk region, the enemy remains active in each of the three frontline areas, attempting to storm several settlements, while defense forces repel the Russian invasion and military registration and conscription checks are being conducted in the occupied territories.
Russians are planning to bring 10 more mobile cinemas to the occupied Luhansk region to hold mass events coordinated with the FSB, while neglecting the restoration work in the southern district of Rubizhne.
The occupiers in the "lPR" will monitor the protest moods of teenagers and teachers in schools, residents of Rubizhne cannot leave the city without a certificate from the military commissariat, and the Ukrainian military has improved its tactical positions in the area of Serebryansky forest.
In the Luhansk region, the occupiers launched an air strike on Nevske, while contractors abandon workers in occupied Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne, and Alchevsk lacks medicines for ambulances/.
In the occupied part of Luhansk region, Russians are forcing miners to register for military service, threatening to withhold their salaries and suspend them from work if they do not comply.
In the russian-occupied part of Luhansk region, there is a critical shortage of medicines, forcing local residents to seek medicines from friends and neighbors due to the destruction of infrastructure and the lack of regular supplies from the occupiers.
The Russian army tried to strike with 8 drones near Nevske, Luhansk region. In the TOT, the occupiers are depriving World War II veterans who do not have Russian passports of their benefits. The occupiers also left the roofs of damaged houses in Rubizhne without repair.
The occupiers are conducting air strikes on villages in the Luhansk region where there is still a local population, including Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Serebryansky Forest.
Russian troops shelled about 20 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. A 64-year-old man was injured in a strike on Vovchansk.
In the occupied territories of Luhansk region, men in Rubizhne are forced to report to the military commissariat every month, the suicide rate in the "people's police of the LPR" has increased, and liberated Makiivka and Nevske are under Russian shelling.
Russian troops attacked the Bilohorivka direction and launched "anti-terrorist measures" in kindergartens in occupied Rubizhne, and Luhansk lacks buses.
In the occupied Rubizhne, a Russian fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb near the railway station.
Another Russian attack near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region has been repelled, and the occupiers are preparing to nationalize abandoned housing and social infrastructure in the occupied territories.
Five more traitors who fought against Ukraine, including a sniper who shot at Ukrainian soldiers in Sievierodonetsk, will be tried for treason and collaboration.
The 41-year-old commander of the Tsunami assault regiment, Oleksandr Gostishchev, was killed during a Russian missile strike on Odesa.
In the occupied Rubizhne, Russians organized a shuttle bus for voting in the fake "elections" and selected 100 children from the occupied territories to learn to fly drones.