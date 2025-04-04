$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15417 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28015 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64487 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213371 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122389 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391620 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310495 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213699 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131498 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131498 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213371 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213371 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391620 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391620 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254154 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254154 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310495 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2880 views

07:44 PM • 2880 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13932 views

05:58 PM • 13932 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45102 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45102 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72032 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72032 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57136 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57136 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Rubizhne

Occupants strike at Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region with rocket artillery

Russian troops attacked Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region using artillery and drones. The “nationalization” of real estate and eviction of local residents continues in the occupied territories.

Society • October 5, 07:32 AM • 44893 views

In more than 200 towns and villages of “lPR” not a single store is open - Lysogor

In more than 200 towns and villages in the occupied Luhansk region, not a single grocery store is open. Twice a week, food trucks come there for 1-2 hours, said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

Society • September 29, 07:17 AM • 16976 views

For searches and denunciations: in Luhansk region, the occupiers want to return the soviet practice of "people's guards"

The occupiers are planning to create "people's guards" in the so-called "lpr" to strengthen control. There are only two pharmacies in Rubizhne with a limited assortment, and some vital medicines are not delivered.

War • September 27, 08:10 AM • 17040 views

Men in the “lPR” will be deprived of Russian citizenship if they are not registered for military service - RMA

In the self-proclaimed “luhansk people's republic” men will be deprived of Russian citizenship for not being registered for military service. In occupied Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, contractors are delaying salaries to construction workers.

Society • August 2, 06:37 AM • 26275 views

Another woman evacuated in Luhansk region, in occupied territories people are taken to the basement for trying to use mobile phone - RMA

A 49-year-old woman was evacuated from Nevske. In occupied Lysychansk, people are taken to the 'basement' for trying to use mobile phones, and centralized water supply has not yet been restored.

Society • July 29, 08:13 AM • 31802 views

Russian troops hit Nevske and Makiivka with Grad systems - RMA

Occupants fired 83 times at Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and localities in Luhansk region, Russians hit Nevske and Makiivka with Grad systems.

War • July 23, 07:41 AM • 27270 views

Cheaper than touring from Russia: students of “lPR” universities will be sent to rebuild Lysychansk and Rubizhne - Luhansk RMA

Students of the so-called "LPR" universities will be forced to work on reconstruction projects in Lysychansk and Rubizhne, cities half destroyed by Russians, during 2025 and 2026, interrupting their specialized studies.

Society • July 17, 09:31 AM • 54885 views

The roof of the house was dismantled and left behind: residents of TOT face everyday challenges amid Russian control

TOT residents in Luhansk oblast face everyday problems under Russian control, in particular the dismantled roofs, left behind by construction workers and the revival of Soviet-era practices such as the sale of household goods in post offices instead of modern specialised shops.

Society • July 15, 07:43 AM • 23302 views

In Luhansk region, the invaders recruit people without higher education to work in the "administration" - RMA

In the Luhansk region, Russian occupation forces are recruiting people without higher education for administrative positions in Starobilsk.

Society • June 10, 09:18 AM • 53745 views

Salary delayed in occupied mines in Luhansk region - RMA

Russian shelling continues in the Luhansk region, wages are being delayed at the Vostokugol mines in the occupied territories, and the occupiers in Rubizhne refuse to accept applications for compensation for destroyed property.

War • June 8, 09:03 AM • 20457 views

russians delivered almost 170 thousand tons of wheat from the occupied Luhansk region to the rostov region

russians exported almost 170 thousand tons of wheat from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to rostov, neglecting strategic reserves.

War • June 1, 06:37 AM • 72668 views

In the occupied Luhansk region, the invaders are increasing the number of roadblocks, looking for men - RMA

The invaders are strengthening roadblocks in the occupied territories around Rubizhne and Severodonetsk, looking for people, while forest fires continue in these areas, and no measures are being taken to eliminate them.

Society • May 31, 07:45 AM • 61143 views

Russians attacked about 7 settlements in Luhansk region, require FSB permission to leave the occupied territories

About seven settlements in the Luhansk region have been attacked by Russians, and residents of the occupied territories must notify the Russian Federal Security Service 12 hours in advance to leave the occupied territories for Russia, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reports.

War • May 25, 06:20 AM • 19341 views

Russian army shells Nevske in Luhansk region, forests around temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk are burning again - RMA

Russian occupants shelled Nevske, damaging five houses, firefights continue around occupied Sievierodonetsk, forests are burning due to the inaction of the occupation authorities, and there is a lack of medicine and doctors in occupied Rubizhne.

War • May 11, 08:59 AM • 26109 views

In Luhansk region enemy is active in each of the three frontline sectors, military registration checks are underway in the occupied territories - RMA

In the Luhansk region, the enemy remains active in each of the three frontline areas, attempting to storm several settlements, while defense forces repel the Russian invasion and military registration and conscription checks are being conducted in the occupied territories.

War • May 3, 10:03 AM • 17277 views

Russians plan to bring mobile cinemas to the occupied territory of Luhansk region for FSB-approved mass events - RMA

Russians are planning to bring 10 more mobile cinemas to the occupied Luhansk region to hold mass events coordinated with the FSB, while neglecting the restoration work in the southern district of Rubizhne.

War • May 2, 06:35 AM • 74934 views

Lysogor: Protest moods of teenagers against the occupiers will be monitored in schools of the "lPR" - Lysogor

The occupiers in the "lPR" will monitor the protest moods of teenagers and teachers in schools, residents of Rubizhne cannot leave the city without a certificate from the military commissariat, and the Ukrainian military has improved its tactical positions in the area of Serebryansky forest.

War • April 29, 06:52 AM • 24106 views

Occupants strike Nevske in Luhansk region, occupied Alchevsk lacks medicines for ambulance - RMA

In the Luhansk region, the occupiers launched an air strike on Nevske, while contractors abandon workers in occupied Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne, and Alchevsk lacks medicines for ambulances/.

War • April 22, 06:00 AM • 19685 views

Occupants force miners to register for military service in Luhansk region - Lysohor

In the occupied part of Luhansk region, Russians are forcing miners to register for military service, threatening to withhold their salaries and suspend them from work if they do not comply.

Society • April 11, 10:08 AM • 23277 views

There is a critical shortage of medicines in the occupied Luhansk region, locals are looking for drugs in ads - RMA

In the russian-occupied part of Luhansk region, there is a critical shortage of medicines, forcing local residents to seek medicines from friends and neighbors due to the destruction of infrastructure and the lack of regular supplies from the occupiers.

Society • April 11, 09:58 AM • 21858 views

Luhansk region: Russia tried to strike with 8 drones near Nevske, occupants deprive veterans of benefits due to lack of Russian passport

The Russian army tried to strike with 8 drones near Nevske, Luhansk region. In the TOT, the occupiers are depriving World War II veterans who do not have Russian passports of their benefits. The occupiers also left the roofs of damaged houses in Rubizhne without repair.

Society • April 10, 06:14 AM • 23900 views

Enemy conducts air strikes on villages in Luhansk region where local population still remains - Lysohor

The occupiers are conducting air strikes on villages in the Luhansk region where there is still a local population, including Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Serebryansky Forest.

War • April 9, 06:43 AM • 30226 views

Occupants attacked about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight: a 64-year-old man was injured

Russian troops shelled about 20 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. A 64-year-old man was injured in a strike on Vovchansk.

War • April 9, 05:56 AM • 32690 views

Occupants in Rubizhne, Luhansk region, force to report to military commissariat once a month - RMA

In the occupied territories of Luhansk region, men in Rubizhne are forced to report to the military commissariat every month, the suicide rate in the "people's police of the LPR" has increased, and liberated Makiivka and Nevske are under Russian shelling.

War • April 8, 06:40 AM • 36378 views

Situation in Luhansk region: Russians attack Bilohorivka, "anti-terrorist measures" launched in Rubizhne kindergartens

Russian troops attacked the Bilohorivka direction and launched "anti-terrorist measures" in kindergartens in occupied Rubizhne, and Luhansk lacks buses.

Society • April 5, 07:44 AM • 27182 views

Russians again "lost" a bomb in occupied Rubizhne, it fell near the train station - RMA

In the occupied Rubizhne, a Russian fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb near the railway station.

War • April 2, 08:34 AM • 21044 views

Another Russian attack repelled near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region - Lysohor

Another Russian attack near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region has been repelled, and the occupiers are preparing to nationalize abandoned housing and social infrastructure in the occupied territories.

War • March 29, 07:47 AM • 38948 views

Shooting at Ukrainian soldiers in Sievierodonetsk and participating in the assaults on Avdiivka and Marinka: 5 more traitors to be tried

Five more traitors who fought against Ukraine, including a sniper who shot at Ukrainian soldiers in Sievierodonetsk, will be tried for treason and collaboration.

War • March 27, 12:16 PM • 29705 views

Oleksandr Gostishchev, regimental commander from 'Luty' brigade, killed in rocket attack on Odesa - Head of OVA

The 41-year-old commander of the Tsunami assault regiment, Oleksandr Gostishchev, was killed during a Russian missile strike on Odesa.

War • March 15, 04:56 PM • 37915 views

In Rubizhne, votes are collected on a minibus - Luhansk DEC

In the occupied Rubizhne, Russians organized a shuttle bus for voting in the fake "elections" and selected 100 children from the occupied territories to learn to fly drones.

War • March 14, 07:18 AM • 28471 views