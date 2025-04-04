Luhansk region: Russia tried to strike with 8 drones near Nevske, occupants deprive veterans of benefits due to lack of Russian passport

The Russian army tried to strike with 8 drones near Nevske, Luhansk region. In the TOT, the occupiers are depriving World War II veterans who do not have Russian passports of their benefits. The occupiers also left the roofs of damaged houses in Rubizhne without repair.