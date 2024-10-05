Occupants strike at Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region with rocket artillery

In the Luhansk region, Russian occupants fired 27 times at Balka Zhuravka and the area around it with cannon and rocket artillery, and sent 59 drones toward the settlement. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Russians conducted assault actions near Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka yesterday. Our servicemen are bravely repelling the enemy's attack. The invaders fired 27 times at Balka Zhuravka and the area around it with cannon and rocket artillery, sent 59 drones towards the settlement," wrote Lysohor.

In addition, Lysogor said that in the occupied territories in Starobilsk, Russians continue the so-called "nationalization" of real estate.

"They are not stopped by the fact that people live in the houses they are trying to squeeze. There are no documents like the Russian Federation's for the right to ownership - to leave. For example, residents of Siverskodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna have been evicted from their homes many times, and their homes were destroyed by the occupiers themselves. These citizens have nowhere to return to. In Starobilsk, the refugees either rented housing or stayed with relatives and friends who had left. Russian military and representatives of the so-called "LPR" law enforcement agencies are being forced into the empty apartments and houses," said Lysogor.

In more than 200 towns and villages of “lPR” not a single store is open - Lysogor

According to him, the water supply system in the temporarily occupied Pryvillia has not yet been repaired. The town has been without communications for more than two years. Every month they even forget to deliver water. The water supply system has not been repaired.

Addendum

On October 2, Russian troops sent 65 drones across Zhuravka Balka.