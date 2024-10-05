Occupants strike at Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region with rocket artillery

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 41755 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100806 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162887 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135641 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141807 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138412 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180155 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111997 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171108 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104707 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140386 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140174 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89291 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107844 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109977 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162900 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180161 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171113 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198533 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187542 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140174 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140386 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145787 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137265 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154213 views
Actual
Occupants strike at Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region with rocket artillery

Occupants strike at Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region with rocket artillery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44783 views

Russian troops attacked Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region using artillery and drones. The “nationalization” of real estate and eviction of local residents continues in the occupied territories.

In the Luhansk region, Russian occupants fired 27 times at Balka Zhuravka and the area around it with cannon and rocket artillery, and sent 59 drones toward the settlement. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Russians conducted assault actions near Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka yesterday. Our servicemen are bravely repelling the enemy's attack. The invaders fired 27 times at Balka Zhuravka and the area around it with cannon and rocket artillery, sent 59 drones towards the settlement," wrote Lysohor.

In addition, Lysogor said that in the occupied territories in Starobilsk, Russians continue the so-called "nationalization" of real estate.

"They are not stopped by the fact that people live in the houses they are trying to squeeze. There are no documents like the Russian Federation's for the right to ownership - to leave. For example, residents of Siverskodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna have been evicted from their homes many times, and their homes were destroyed by the occupiers themselves. These citizens have nowhere to return to. In Starobilsk, the refugees either rented housing or stayed with relatives and friends who had left. Russian military and representatives of the so-called "LPR" law enforcement agencies are being forced into the empty apartments and houses," said Lysogor.

In more than 200 towns and villages of “lPR” not a single store is open - Lysogor29.09.24, 10:17 • 16880 views

According to him, the water supply system in the temporarily occupied Pryvillia has not yet been repaired. The town has been without communications for more than two years. Every month they even forget to deliver water. The water supply system has not been repaired.

Addendum

On October 2, Russian troops sent 65 drones across Zhuravka Balka.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
lysychanskLysychansk
starobilskStarobilsk
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
rubizhneRubizhne
telegramTelegram
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor

Contact us about advertising