In more than 200 settlements of the so-called "luhansk people's republic", not a single grocery store is open. Recently, twice a week, food trucks come there for one to two hours. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lisogor in Telegram, UNN reports.

There is not a single grocery store in more than 200 settlements of the so-called "lPR". These towns and villages are located on the territory of 22 administrative units. That is, in communities occupied not only in 2022, but also in 2014. For ten years, nothing has been done to improve the infrastructure there - there is nowhere to buy bread - Lysogor wrote.

According to him, recently, twice a week, car dealers have been coming there, working for one to two hours and then heading to the neighboring village.

"The occupiers have turned some previously developed settlements in Luhansk region into 'Russian hinterland,'" noted Lysohor.

Lysogor also said that in Rubizhne, builders demand money for installing windows or replacing pipes.

In Rubizhne, the men take jobs in construction, expecting more than just a salary. During the demonstrative restoration of the surviving high-rise buildings, they offer the owners, if they are present, to install windows or replace pipes for a fee. Empty apartments have to be repaired only at the expense of the funds promised by the contractor. Therefore, the motivation is different - Lysogor wrote.

He also said that the enemy attacked near Stelmakhivka and Zhuravka (Nevsky) Balka.