In more than 200 towns and villages of “lPR” not a single store is open - Lysogor

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72691 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104214 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168169 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138471 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143497 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139182 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112086 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173214 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104756 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In more than 200 towns and villages of “lPR” not a single store is open - Lysogor

In more than 200 towns and villages of “lPR” not a single store is open - Lysogor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16882 views

In more than 200 towns and villages in the occupied Luhansk region, not a single grocery store is open. Twice a week, food trucks come there for 1-2 hours, said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

In more than 200 settlements of the so-called "luhansk people's republic", not a single grocery store is open. Recently, twice a week, food trucks come there for one to two hours. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lisogor in Telegram, UNN reports.

There is not a single grocery store in more than 200 settlements of the so-called "lPR". These towns and villages are located on the territory of 22 administrative units. That is, in communities occupied not only in 2022, but also in 2014. For ten years, nothing has been done to improve the infrastructure there - there is nowhere to buy bread

- Lysogor wrote.

According to him, recently, twice a week, car dealers have been coming there, working for one to two hours and then heading to the neighboring village.

"The occupiers have turned some previously developed settlements in Luhansk region into 'Russian hinterland,'" noted Lysohor.

Lysogor also said that in Rubizhne, builders demand money for installing windows or replacing pipes.

In Rubizhne, the men take jobs in construction, expecting more than just a salary. During the demonstrative restoration of the surviving high-rise buildings, they offer the owners, if they are present, to install windows or replace pipes for a fee. Empty apartments have to be repaired only at the expense of the funds promised by the contractor. Therefore, the motivation is different

- Lysogor wrote.

For searches and denunciations: in Luhansk region, the occupiers want to return the soviet practice of "people's guards"27.09.24, 11:10 • 16948 views

He also said that the enemy attacked near Stelmakhivka and Zhuravka (Nevsky) Balka.

There was almost continuous fighting in the area of these two villages. The enemy also attempted to storm Hrekivka, Makiivka and Bilohorivka. The Russians fired 70 times towards our fortifications and settlements located along the frontline. They used 38 unmanned aerial vehicles. They fired 32 times from cannon and rocket artillery. The main direction - Zhuravka Balka

- Lysogor said.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
rubizhneRubizhne
luhanskLuhansk

Contact us about advertising