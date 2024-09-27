For searches and denunciations: in Luhansk region, the occupiers want to return the soviet practice of "people's guards"

In the so-called "lpr" the practice of "people's guards" is being brought back, and only two pharmacies are operating in Rubizhne, where there is a catastrophic shortage of medicines. In addition, russians conducted air strikes on Nadiya and Rayhorodka. This was reported by the Luhansk RSA, UNN writes.

Details

People's militias are to be created by russians in the so-called "lpr" which is to be voted on by the pro-russian local authorities.

A volunteer association in memory of the soviet union is to be formed by adopting a bill. Discussions have already taken place in the so-called "committee of the people's council on military affairs, civil defense and emergency situations, law enforcement and the cossacks." - LRSA wrote.

It is noted that the people's guards should work together with the law enforcement agencies of the occupiers - they will strengthen the total control of the russian authorities over the population, participate in searches, and make denunciations.

The LRSA also reported on the situation in Rubizhne. During the last two years of occupation, only one pharmacy could buy medicines there, if available. In September, another one was opened. However, the catastrophic shortage of medicines in the city remains, as the assortment at these two points of sale is extremely limited.

Some vital medicines are not imported by the invaders at all. They have organized a natural selection of the population - the administration added.

Add

It is also reported that the invaders hit Balka Zhuravtsi six times with multiple launch rocket systems. They used 23 drones in the area of this village. Artillery systems were used 20 times. Eight more times - at Makiivka, which is nearby.

This is one of the hottest areas of the Luhansk front. In addition, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Nadiya and Rayhorodka - informed Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

The enemy conducted offensives near Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Balka Zhuravka, and Bilohorivka.

Recall

In the so-called "lpr" Ukrainians without russian passports are being included in the register of foreigners, restricting their rights from 2025. In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments whose owners have not returned.

