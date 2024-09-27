ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70419 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103869 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167624 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138162 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143337 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139121 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173005 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100482 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110162 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112264 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50298 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 56913 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167613 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200379 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189290 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141983 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142022 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146728 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138138 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155012 views
For searches and denunciations: in Luhansk region, the occupiers want to return the soviet practice of "people's guards"

For searches and denunciations: in Luhansk region, the occupiers want to return the soviet practice of "people's guards"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16947 views

The occupiers are planning to create "people's guards" in the so-called "lpr" to strengthen control. There are only two pharmacies in Rubizhne with a limited assortment, and some vital medicines are not delivered.

In the so-called "lpr" the practice of "people's guards" is being brought back, and only two pharmacies are operating in Rubizhne, where there is a catastrophic shortage of medicines. In addition, russians conducted air strikes on Nadiya and Rayhorodka. This was reported by the Luhansk RSA, UNN writes.

Details

People's militias are to be created by russians in the so-called "lpr" which is to be voted on by the pro-russian local authorities.

A volunteer association in memory of the soviet union is to be formed by adopting a bill. Discussions have already taken place in the so-called "committee of the people's council on military affairs, civil defense and emergency situations, law enforcement and the cossacks."

- LRSA wrote.

It is noted that the people's guards should work together with the law enforcement agencies of the occupiers - they will strengthen the total control of the russian authorities over the population, participate in searches, and make denunciations.

The LRSA also reported on the situation in Rubizhne. During the last two years of occupation, only one pharmacy could buy medicines there, if available. In September, another one was opened. However, the catastrophic shortage of medicines in the city remains, as the assortment at these two points of sale is extremely limited.

Some vital medicines are not imported by the invaders at all. They have organized a natural selection of the population

- the administration added.

It is also reported that the invaders hit Balka Zhuravtsi six times with multiple launch rocket systems. They used 23 drones in the area of this village. Artillery systems were used 20 times. Eight more times - at Makiivka, which is nearby.

This is one of the hottest areas of the Luhansk front. In addition, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Nadiya and Rayhorodka

- informed Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

The enemy conducted offensives near Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Balka Zhuravka, and Bilohorivka.

In the so-called "lpr" Ukrainians without russian passports are being included in the register of foreigners, restricting their rights from 2025. In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments whose owners have not returned.

Situation in Luhansk region: the occupiers are looking for someone to accuse of corruption during repairs25.09.24, 11:06 • 15172 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
makiivkaMakiivka
rubizhneRubizhne
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
luhanskLuhansk

