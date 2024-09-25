the kremlin suspects contractors engaged in demonstration repairs in the luhansk people's republic of corruption; installation of internet equipment in sieverskodonetsk costs up to $1000. This was reported by the Luhansk regional administration, UNN reports.

It is reported that the russians are trying to find corruption schemes during demonstration repairs in the so-called "lpr".

To find the guilty and not to blame themselves. This is the task set by the kremlin when checking the contractors involved in the demonstration repairs in the so-called "lpr" It is alleged that corruption schemes have already been uncovered, through which billions of budgetary rubles have been withdrawn. In each occupied region, the owners of the schemes have allegedly been found, whose activities have been ignored for more than two years by neither law enforcement nor the kremlin's curators. Because they are supposedly "not in the game". The perpetrators will be appointed among those appointed to positions - the statement said.

In addition, it is reported that the occupiers in Siverskodonetsk have only now begun to offer people to install the Internet, the price for which reaches 1 thousand dollars.

According to the LRSA, heavy fighting continues around Makiivka and Zhuravka Balka.

The enemy is shelling the villages and the area nearby with all available weapons. They are using cannon artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and drones. Yesterday alone, the occupiers sent about 50 UAVs in this direction. Ukrainian troops are holding the line - said Artem Lysohor, head of Luhansk region.

The invaders also tried to storm the area near Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Hrekivka, and Bilohorivka.

In the so-called "lpr" Ukrainians without russian passports are being included in the register of foreigners, restricting their rights from 2025. In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments whose owners have not returned.

