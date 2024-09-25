ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Situation in Luhansk region: the occupiers are looking for someone to accuse of corruption during repairs

Situation in Luhansk region: the occupiers are looking for someone to accuse of corruption during repairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15173 views

The so-called "lpr" is looking for those responsible for corruption schemes during demonstration repairs. In Sieverskodonetsk, the cost of installing the Internet is up to 1 thousand dollars. Heavy fighting continues around Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka.

the kremlin suspects contractors engaged in demonstration repairs in the luhansk people's republic of corruption; installation of internet equipment in sieverskodonetsk costs up to $1000. This was reported by the Luhansk regional administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the russians are trying to find corruption schemes during demonstration repairs in the so-called "lpr".

To find the guilty and not to blame themselves. This is the task set by the kremlin when checking the contractors involved in the demonstration repairs in the so-called "lpr" It is alleged that corruption schemes have already been uncovered, through which billions of budgetary rubles have been withdrawn. In each occupied region, the owners of the schemes have allegedly been found, whose activities have been ignored for more than two years by neither law enforcement nor the kremlin's curators. Because they are supposedly "not in the game". The perpetrators will be appointed among those appointed to positions

- the statement said.

In addition, it is reported that the occupiers in Siverskodonetsk have only now begun to offer people to install the Internet, the price for which reaches 1 thousand dollars.

Add

According to the LRSA, heavy fighting continues around Makiivka and Zhuravka Balka.

The enemy is shelling the villages and the area nearby with all available weapons. They are using cannon artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and drones. Yesterday alone, the occupiers sent about 50 UAVs in this direction. Ukrainian troops are holding the line

- said Artem Lysohor, head of Luhansk region.

The invaders also tried to storm the area near Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Hrekivka, and Bilohorivka.

Recall

In the so-called "lpr" Ukrainians without russian passports are being included in the register of foreigners, restricting their rights from 2025. In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments whose owners have not returned.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
makiivkaMakiivka
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
luhanskLuhansk

