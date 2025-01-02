Scandal with mass SZCH around the 155th Brigade: what the State Security Service and the French Ministry of Defense say

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 80281 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156878 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132404 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139670 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137253 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177037 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111788 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168639 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114012 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136819 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136241 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 70710 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104886 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107086 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177048 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168647 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196156 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185247 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136241 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136819 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136259 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153291 views
Scandal with mass SZCH around the 155th Brigade: what the State Security Service and the French Ministry of Defense say

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39756 views

The SBI is investigating violations in the 155th mechanized brigade “Anna Kyivska”, which was trained in France. According to media reports, 1,700 soldiers left the brigade without permission after engaging in combat near Pokrovsk.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the facts presented in the media regarding violations in the 155th mechanized brigade "Anna Kyivska", which was trained in France. At the same time, the French Ministry of Defense has not commented on the situation around the Ukrainian 155th Brigade, UNN reports.

Details

According to Radio Liberty, in the second half of 2024, France trained and equipped a Ukrainian brigade of nearly 2,000 people for a general battle, who were trained on French equipment, and then returned home with it.

"This is a complete training model that only France has implemented so far, and which was highly appreciated by the Ukrainian partner," the French Defense Ministry said.

It is noted that the ministry did not comment on reports that the brigade trained by the French armed forces was the subject of an investigation in Ukraine, and did not answer whether they were monitoring the situation and whether they had requested additional information from the Ukrainian side, other than that published in the press.

The ministry also did not disclose details about the brigade's technical equipment, including drones, or whether the French side had analyzed the feasibility of creating and managing a new brigade.

"It was the Armed Forces of Ukraine that organized the selection of Ukrainian military personnel to form this brigade and manage the processes. It is also (and this is natural) the Ukrainian Armed Forces that determine the conditions of deployment (of the brigade - ed.) on the territory of Ukraine," the French Defense Ministry added.

Context

Journalist Yuriy Butusov reported that the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case in December regarding the circumstances of the formation of the 155th mechanized brigade "Anna Kyivska" that entered the battle near Pokrovsk.

He called the formation of the brigade and its support "a complete organizational chaos" and added that the brigade did not have a single drone in service.

According to the journalist, one of the leaders responsible for the formation of the brigade died of a heart attack, and the brigade commander was dismissed immediately after the brigade entered the battle. Before the brigade fired its first shot, 1,700 soldiers left without permission.

"The SBI is indeed examining the facts presented in the media within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Article 426-1 (Abuse of power or authority by a military officer) and Article 408 (Desertion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing. It is too early to talk about any preliminary results," the SBI told UNN .

Recall

In Dnipropetrovs'k region , the commander of a military unit will be tried for providing soldiers with cheap analogues instead of quality clothing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising