Scandal with mass SZCH around the 155th Brigade: what the State Security Service and the French Ministry of Defense say

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the facts presented in the media regarding violations in the 155th mechanized brigade "Anna Kyivska", which was trained in France. At the same time, the French Ministry of Defense has not commented on the situation around the Ukrainian 155th Brigade, UNN reports.

Details

According to Radio Liberty, in the second half of 2024, France trained and equipped a Ukrainian brigade of nearly 2,000 people for a general battle, who were trained on French equipment, and then returned home with it.

"This is a complete training model that only France has implemented so far, and which was highly appreciated by the Ukrainian partner," the French Defense Ministry said.

It is noted that the ministry did not comment on reports that the brigade trained by the French armed forces was the subject of an investigation in Ukraine, and did not answer whether they were monitoring the situation and whether they had requested additional information from the Ukrainian side, other than that published in the press.

The ministry also did not disclose details about the brigade's technical equipment, including drones, or whether the French side had analyzed the feasibility of creating and managing a new brigade.

"It was the Armed Forces of Ukraine that organized the selection of Ukrainian military personnel to form this brigade and manage the processes. It is also (and this is natural) the Ukrainian Armed Forces that determine the conditions of deployment (of the brigade - ed.) on the territory of Ukraine," the French Defense Ministry added.

Context

Journalist Yuriy Butusov reported that the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case in December regarding the circumstances of the formation of the 155th mechanized brigade "Anna Kyivska" that entered the battle near Pokrovsk.

He called the formation of the brigade and its support "a complete organizational chaos" and added that the brigade did not have a single drone in service.

According to the journalist, one of the leaders responsible for the formation of the brigade died of a heart attack, and the brigade commander was dismissed immediately after the brigade entered the battle. Before the brigade fired its first shot, 1,700 soldiers left without permission.

"The SBI is indeed examining the facts presented in the media within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Article 426-1 (Abuse of power or authority by a military officer) and Article 408 (Desertion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing. It is too early to talk about any preliminary results," the SBI told UNN .

Recall

