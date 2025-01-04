A meeting is scheduled for this week: Zelensky announces preparations for Ramstein

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 62199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151127 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129394 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136869 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135261 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173342 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104530 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113981 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132893 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131913 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 50400 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101692 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103903 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151134 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173347 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165781 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193460 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182614 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131913 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132893 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143567 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135140 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152276 views
A meeting is scheduled for this week: Zelensky announces preparations for Ramstein

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36383 views

President Zelenskyy announced preparations for a meeting in the Ramstein format this week. The meeting will discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense with the participation of dozens of partner countries.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that preparations for a meeting in Ramstein are underway - a meeting is scheduled for this week, UNN reports.

We are already preparing for a meeting at Ramstein: a meeting is scheduled for this week. There are dozens of partner countries, and among them are those who can increase our capacity not only to defend against missiles, but also to defend against guided bombs, against Russian aircraft. We will talk to them about this, we will convince them

- Zelensky said during his evening video address.

According to him, "life needs to be protected here and now in Ukraine, and air defense systems must work for this." 

"I want to thank all the partners who understand this and help us with the development of the air shield," the Head of State summarized.

Ramstein meeting to be held on January 9 - media04.01.25, 17:30 • 32433 views

Add

According to media reports, the group, which includes more than 50 countries, will discuss further support for Ukraine.

We can expect a meeting on support for Ukraine in the Ramstein format in the coming days - Kirby03.01.25, 19:49 • 24537 views

The Ramstein meeting, which was scheduled to take place in October 2024 and was to be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden, was postponed after Biden canceled his trip to Germany due to Hurricane Milton in the United States.

The Ukrainian president said that during the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukraine would present its "victory plan" to all partners.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

