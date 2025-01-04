A meeting is scheduled for this week: Zelensky announces preparations for Ramstein

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that preparations for a meeting in Ramstein are underway - a meeting is scheduled for this week, UNN reports.

We are already preparing for a meeting at Ramstein: a meeting is scheduled for this week. There are dozens of partner countries, and among them are those who can increase our capacity not only to defend against missiles, but also to defend against guided bombs, against Russian aircraft. We will talk to them about this, we will convince them - Zelensky said during his evening video address.

According to him, "life needs to be protected here and now in Ukraine, and air defense systems must work for this."

"I want to thank all the partners who understand this and help us with the development of the air shield," the Head of State summarized.

According to media reports, the group, which includes more than 50 countries, will discuss further support for Ukraine.

The Ramstein meeting, which was scheduled to take place in October 2024 and was to be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden, was postponed after Biden canceled his trip to Germany due to Hurricane Milton in the United States.

The Ukrainian president said that during the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukraine would present its "victory plan" to all partners.