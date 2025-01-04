Ramstein meeting to be held on January 9 - media

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will hold the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9. This was reported by the U.S. Air Force, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

Details

The group, which includes more than 50 countries, will discuss further support for Ukraine, the statement said.

We can expect a meeting on support for Ukraine in the Ramstein format in the coming days - Kirby

The Ramstein meeting, which was scheduled to take place in October 2024 and was to be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden, was postponed after Biden canceled his trip to Germany due to Hurricane Milton in the United States.

The Ukrainian president said that during the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukraine would present its "victory plan" to all partners.

