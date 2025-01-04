ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74754 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155288 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131533 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138874 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136728 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176052 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111601 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167876 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104631 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Ramstein meeting to be held on January 9 - media

Ramstein meeting to be held on January 9 - media

 • 32434 views

The 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will take place on January 9 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. During the meeting, Ukraine will present its “victory plan” to its partners.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will hold the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9. This was reported by the U.S. Air Force, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

Details

The group, which includes more than 50 countries, will discuss further support for Ukraine, the statement said.

We can expect a meeting on support for Ukraine in the Ramstein format in the coming days - Kirby03.01.25, 19:49 • 24537 views

The Ramstein meeting, which was scheduled to take place in October 2024 and was to be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden, was postponed after Biden canceled his trip to Germany due to Hurricane Milton in the United States.

The Ukrainian president said that during the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukraine would present its "victory plan" to all partners.

Pentagon confirms Ramstein meeting in January and names its purpose04.01.25, 00:15 • 39918 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising