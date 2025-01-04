Pentagon confirms Ramstein meeting in January and names its purpose

During the meeting, Ramstein participants will focus on how to ensure practical and coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities now and in the future. This was stated by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing, UNN reports.

Singh noted that on January 7, Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Germany for the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. She noted that the secretary aims to reaffirm the United States' continued support for Ukraine.

Together with defense ministers and military leaders from around the world, Secretary Austin will focus on providing practical and coordinated support that will strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself today and deter aggression in the future, - she emphasized.

At the same time, the spokeswoman noted that the Pentagon would provide more details about the official events of the US Secretary of Defense in the coming days.

As previously reported by UNN, White House adviser John Kirby announced that a new Ramstein meeting will be held in the coming days. An additional security assistance package for Ukraine is also expected to be announced.