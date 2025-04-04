John Kirby

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14084 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24913 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62680 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210485 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120768 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389234 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308840 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213415 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244050 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71186 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21210 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43139 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128942 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13057 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129113 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210490 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389240 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253040 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308846 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1794 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12523 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43262 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71301 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56765 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

John Kirby

News by theme

White House 'confident' issues in Israel-Hamas deal can be resolved, ceasefire can start on Sunday

The White House confirms that there are problems with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli delegation continues negotiations in Qatar, trying to resolve last-minute issues.

News of the World • January 16, 03:04 PM • 26090 views

Release of hostages in Gaza: Biden administration works with Trump team on deal

The White House is cooperating with the incoming Trump administration to secure a hostage release deal. Negotiations are ongoing in Doha, and Biden plans to discuss this issue with Netanyahu.

News of the World • January 12, 05:10 PM • 26082 views

The Biden administration plans to announce its final military aid package to Ukraine on January 9 - AP

The Biden administration plans to announce the final military aid package for Ukraine during the January 9 Ramstein meeting.

War • January 7, 07:32 PM • 43629 views

The U.S. tells whether it will be able to deliver all weapons from the new aid packages to Ukraine by January 20

The Pentagon said it would not be able to deliver all the weapons from the $2. 5 billion aid package by January 20. Deliveries will continue even after the current U.S. administration leaves office.

War • January 4, 07:30 AM • 68985 views

Pentagon confirms Ramstein meeting in January and names its purpose

The 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will take place in January in Germany. Participants will focus on practical steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

War • January 3, 10:15 PM • 40028 views

We can expect a meeting on support for Ukraine in the Ramstein format in the coming days - Kirby

White House adviser John Kirby announced that a new meeting of the Ramstein Group will be held in the coming days. An additional security assistance package for Ukraine is also expected to be announced.

War • January 3, 05:49 PM • 24774 views

The US will soon make an announcement on security assistance to Ukraine

White House Advisor John Kirby announced the upcoming announcement of additional security assistance for Ukraine. The announcement of a new support package is expected in the coming days.

War • January 3, 05:24 PM • 29659 views

Russia still uses military from DPRK in Kursk region - DIU

The head of the GRU confirmed the participation of the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia. According to the White House, over the past week, the DPRK has lost about a thousand troops there.

War • December 31, 02:27 PM • 21109 views

Kim Jong-un vows to step up anti-American policies ahead of Trump's return

The DPRK's leader announced the strengthening of anti-American policy during the five-day plenary session of the Workers' Party. Experts believe that it is unlikely that Kim and Trump will resume talks because of the DPRK's support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

War • December 30, 10:25 AM • 25275 views

The White House is shocked by the number of DPRK troop losses at the front in Ukraine

According to John Kirby, a thousand DPRK soldiers were killed or wounded in the Kursk region over the past week. North Korean soldiers carry out “massive infantry attacks without support” and are subjected to “brainwashing.

War • December 28, 01:27 AM • 59617 views

USA: There are signs that the Azerbaijani plane was shot down by Russian air defense

The White House has information about the possible involvement of Russian air defense in the downing of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan. The airline suspends flights to 10 Russian cities due to “external interference” in the crash.

War • December 27, 09:53 PM • 39153 views

North Korean soldiers moved to front line for fighting - Kirby

The White House has confirmed the movement of North Korean troops to the front line to take part in the fighting in Ukraine. According to John Kirby, the DPRK has already lost several dozen soldiers killed and wounded.

War • December 17, 08:49 AM • 18432 views

Trump suggests he may cancel Biden's authorization for Ukraine to strike Russia with American weapons

Donald Trump called Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike Russian territory “stupid. ” The White House emphasized that the decision was made after lengthy discussions.

War • December 17, 07:19 AM • 72021 views

Biden accelerates military aid to Ukraine amid likely Trump policy change - WP

The Biden administration is speeding up arms supplies to Ukraine due to fears of a policy change following a possible Trump victory. The United States also calls on Ukraine to lower the draft age to replenish its military resources.

War • December 2, 03:04 PM • 19180 views

Biden and Macron are going to announce a truce between Israel and Hezbollah

The US and France plan to announce a two-month ceasefire on the northern border on November 26. Israel has agreed to a compromise where the US will control the agreement and France will play a secondary role.

News of the World • November 26, 12:42 AM • 17182 views

The White House confirms Ukraine's right to use ATACMS in Russia

US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby officially recognized the lifting of restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with ATACMS missiles. Biden approved Ukraine's use of these missiles for attacks in Russia, despite Moscow's threats.

War • November 25, 06:32 PM • 38552 views

NATO Secretary General to make statement on DPRK troops after meeting with South Korean delegation

On October 28, the South Korean delegation will present information to NATO on the deployment of DPRK troops in Russia. After the meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will hold a press conference.

News of the World • October 27, 08:55 PM • 49761 views

“They will be a legitimate target of the Armed Forces": White House confirms sending 3,000 troops to DPRK

The White House confirms sending 3,000 North Korean troops to Russia. The US stated that if they participate in a war against Ukraine, they will become legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

War • October 23, 09:53 PM • 92601 views

White House supports Zelenskiy's victory plan - Kirby

The US supports President Zelensky's Victory Plan, but is still discussing details. Kirby emphasized that peace must be recognized by Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

War • October 18, 07:46 PM • 41613 views

First components of THAAD system arrive in Israel - Pentagon

An advanced group of US military personnel and components of the THAAD system arrived in Israel. The deployment underscores the US commitment to protecting Israel and Americans from possible Iranian missile attacks.

News of the World • October 15, 01:04 PM • 11809 views

Biden and Zelensky to meet on October 12 in Germany at Ramstein

The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine will meet in the framework of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. They will discuss the progress of consultations and coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine with international partners.

War • September 27, 04:24 PM • 27005 views

The White House is going to “study a little deeper” Zelensky's victory plan in the coming weeks

During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy outlined a plan for victory and asked for permission to use long-range missiles.

War • September 27, 09:21 AM • 17293 views

Biden to speak about war in Ukraine at UN General Assembly - White House

U. S. President Joe Biden will address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly next week. He will speak about the war in Ukraine and other global issues, reaffirming America's leadership on the world stage.

War • September 19, 06:16 AM • 19332 views

US considers providing Ukraine with long-range JASSM missiles for F-16

The Biden administration is open to providing Ukraine with JASSM long-range cruise missiles for the F-16. This would give the Ukrainian Armed Forces the ability to launch missiles over 320 kilometers from fighter jets.

War • August 15, 04:37 PM • 37855 views

Lithuania hands over another military aid package to Ukraine

On August 15, Lithuania sent Ukraine another batch of military aid, including forklifts, trailers, and folding beds. In total, Lithuania has provided over 641 million euros in aid to Ukraine.

War • August 15, 03:55 PM • 43770 views

Russia redirects some units from regions in Ukraine to the Kursk area - Kirby

White House Communications Advisor John Kirby said that according to US information, Russia is redeploying some units to the Kursk area from regions in or near Ukraine.

War • August 15, 03:04 PM • 33335 views

US announces "promising start" to Gaza truce talks

The White House reported a “promising start” to the talks in Qatar on a ceasefire in Gaza. However, an agreement has not yet been reached, and much work remains to be done to free hostages and help civilians.

News of the World • August 15, 02:41 PM • 21895 views

The White House announces new security assistance packages for Ukraine

The United States will provide Ukraine with additional security assistance packages in the coming days. This was confirmed by a White House spokesperson after the US and Ukrainian defense ministers spoke about the situation at the front and defense needs.

War • August 15, 01:23 PM • 105157 views

The Pentagon is concerned about Russia's military cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China

The Pentagon has expressed concern about Russia's increased cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China in the arms sector. Of particular concern is Russia's intention to purchase weapons and ammunition from these countries for the war in Ukraine.

News of the World • August 14, 08:20 AM • 17315 views

Iran may attack Israel if Gaza ceasefire talks fail - Reuters

Iran threatens to attack Israel for the assassination of a Hamas leader if ceasefire talks in Gaza fail. The US and allies are trying to convince Iran to ease tensions before the talks.

News of the World • August 14, 06:43 AM • 19688 views