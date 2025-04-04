The White House confirms that there are problems with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli delegation continues negotiations in Qatar, trying to resolve last-minute issues.
The White House is cooperating with the incoming Trump administration to secure a hostage release deal. Negotiations are ongoing in Doha, and Biden plans to discuss this issue with Netanyahu.
The Biden administration plans to announce the final military aid package for Ukraine during the January 9 Ramstein meeting.
The Pentagon said it would not be able to deliver all the weapons from the $2. 5 billion aid package by January 20. Deliveries will continue even after the current U.S. administration leaves office.
The 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will take place in January in Germany. Participants will focus on practical steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
White House adviser John Kirby announced that a new meeting of the Ramstein Group will be held in the coming days. An additional security assistance package for Ukraine is also expected to be announced.
White House Advisor John Kirby announced the upcoming announcement of additional security assistance for Ukraine. The announcement of a new support package is expected in the coming days.
The head of the GRU confirmed the participation of the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia. According to the White House, over the past week, the DPRK has lost about a thousand troops there.
The DPRK's leader announced the strengthening of anti-American policy during the five-day plenary session of the Workers' Party. Experts believe that it is unlikely that Kim and Trump will resume talks because of the DPRK's support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
According to John Kirby, a thousand DPRK soldiers were killed or wounded in the Kursk region over the past week. North Korean soldiers carry out “massive infantry attacks without support” and are subjected to “brainwashing.
The White House has information about the possible involvement of Russian air defense in the downing of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan. The airline suspends flights to 10 Russian cities due to “external interference” in the crash.
The White House has confirmed the movement of North Korean troops to the front line to take part in the fighting in Ukraine. According to John Kirby, the DPRK has already lost several dozen soldiers killed and wounded.
Donald Trump called Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike Russian territory “stupid. ” The White House emphasized that the decision was made after lengthy discussions.
The Biden administration is speeding up arms supplies to Ukraine due to fears of a policy change following a possible Trump victory. The United States also calls on Ukraine to lower the draft age to replenish its military resources.
The US and France plan to announce a two-month ceasefire on the northern border on November 26. Israel has agreed to a compromise where the US will control the agreement and France will play a secondary role.
US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby officially recognized the lifting of restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with ATACMS missiles. Biden approved Ukraine's use of these missiles for attacks in Russia, despite Moscow's threats.
On October 28, the South Korean delegation will present information to NATO on the deployment of DPRK troops in Russia. After the meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will hold a press conference.
The White House confirms sending 3,000 North Korean troops to Russia. The US stated that if they participate in a war against Ukraine, they will become legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The US supports President Zelensky's Victory Plan, but is still discussing details. Kirby emphasized that peace must be recognized by Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.
An advanced group of US military personnel and components of the THAAD system arrived in Israel. The deployment underscores the US commitment to protecting Israel and Americans from possible Iranian missile attacks.
The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine will meet in the framework of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. They will discuss the progress of consultations and coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine with international partners.
During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy outlined a plan for victory and asked for permission to use long-range missiles.
U. S. President Joe Biden will address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly next week. He will speak about the war in Ukraine and other global issues, reaffirming America's leadership on the world stage.
The Biden administration is open to providing Ukraine with JASSM long-range cruise missiles for the F-16. This would give the Ukrainian Armed Forces the ability to launch missiles over 320 kilometers from fighter jets.
On August 15, Lithuania sent Ukraine another batch of military aid, including forklifts, trailers, and folding beds. In total, Lithuania has provided over 641 million euros in aid to Ukraine.
White House Communications Advisor John Kirby said that according to US information, Russia is redeploying some units to the Kursk area from regions in or near Ukraine.
The White House reported a “promising start” to the talks in Qatar on a ceasefire in Gaza. However, an agreement has not yet been reached, and much work remains to be done to free hostages and help civilians.
The United States will provide Ukraine with additional security assistance packages in the coming days. This was confirmed by a White House spokesperson after the US and Ukrainian defense ministers spoke about the situation at the front and defense needs.
The Pentagon has expressed concern about Russia's increased cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China in the arms sector. Of particular concern is Russia's intention to purchase weapons and ammunition from these countries for the war in Ukraine.
Iran threatens to attack Israel for the assassination of a Hamas leader if ceasefire talks in Gaza fail. The US and allies are trying to convince Iran to ease tensions before the talks.