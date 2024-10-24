“They will be a legitimate target of the Armed Forces": White House confirms sending 3,000 troops to DPRK
Kyiv • UNN
The White House confirms sending 3,000 North Korean troops to Russia. The US stated that if they participate in a war against Ukraine, they will become legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The United States believes that if the DPRK military appears at the front, they will be legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced during a briefing by US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, UNN reports.
Details
According to the United States, from early to mid-October, the DPRK sent at least 3,000 troops to eastern Russia. They arrived by ship from the port of Wonsan to Vladivostok, from where they were sent to military training centers.
If they do participate in a war against Ukraine, they are legitimate targets, legitimate military targets. And the Ukrainian military will defend itself against the North Korean military in the same way that it defends itself against the Russian military,
The White House spokesman noted that the United States does not currently have accurate data on whether the North Korean military will be directly involved in hostilities. At the same time, he emphasized that this possibility is of considerable concern.
Recall
South Korean lawmakers saidthat the DPRK has sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support the war against Ukraine. According to them, 10,000 North Korean soldiers are expected to be deployed by December.