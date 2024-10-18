White House supports Zelenskiy's victory plan - Kirby
Kyiv • UNN
The US supports President Zelensky's Victory Plan, but is still discussing details. Kirby emphasized that peace must be recognized by Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.
The United States is still discussing the details of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan. But Washington supports this initiative. This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council, UNN reports.
We are still considering it in detail. So I am not going to go into the details of each individual point. But I will say that, as we have made clear, we support President Zelensky's plan for a just world,
Details
He also added that it is very important that the peace that will be achieved is recognized by Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.
At the same time , a spokesman for the White House National Security Council assured that the United States is not going to discuss Ukraine without Ukraine with those foreign leaders who do not accept Zelenskyy's plans for a just peace.
