Zelenskyy: White House team will soon arrive in Ukraine with a response to the Victory Plan
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced the expected arrival of the White House team to Ukraine with a response to the Victory Plan. The Ukrainian delegation has already presented the plan in the United States and received the first feedback.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the White House team is now expected to arrive in Ukraine to provide further answers to the Victory Plan. He said this in an interview with the We Are Ukraine TV channel, UNN reports .
The first presentation of the plan was in the United States, and the feedback was immediate
He said that he went to the United States together with Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych and Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.
There they worked on NATO issues, inviting the Alliance and strengthening our army.
As for the feedback, I am waiting for the White House team in Ukraine, and they will be here soon. We are waiting for them with some answers
Recall
The President of Ukraine said that the Victory Plan is aimed at strengthening the country, regardless of Russia's actions. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of international partners' support for the implementation of this plan.
Zelenskyy on partners' reaction to Victory Plan: similar to previous discussions on providing Ukraine with Patriot or F-1618.10.24, 10:17 • 13929 views