Zelenskyy on partners' reaction to Victory Plan: similar to previous discussions on providing Ukraine with Patriot or F-16
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine compared the discussion of the Victory Plan to discussions about the delivery of Patriots and F-16s. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to implement the plan and the importance of partner support.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the discussion of the Victory Plan is similar to the discussion of supplying Ukraine with Patriot missile systems or F-16 fighter jets, when the allies initially refused, but then came to an agreement. Zelensky said this in an interview with The Financial Times, UNN reports.
The reaction to the Victory Plan is the same as to Patriot, F-16... But we have to do it. This is the only way to survive. The war will not end until putin feels that he has to end it. And he understands only force. It depends not on russia, but on the will of our partners. The majority is on our side. But we have to put pressure on others
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that inviting Ukraine to join NATO would strengthen diplomatic ways to end the war, boost Ukrainian morale, and force russian dictator putin to the negotiating table.
Zelensky: Biden gave me his word that aid packages will be implemented soon17.10.24, 09:40 • 12504 views