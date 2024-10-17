Zelensky: Biden gave me his word that aid packages will be implemented soon
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine discussed new support packages and long-range weapons with the US leader. Biden promised to implement the aid packages in the near future, including $425 million.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the details of yesterday's conversation with US President Joe Biden. According to him, they discussed air defense, the provision of long-range weapons, new support packages, and work on the points of the Victory Plan, UNN reports.
Last night I spoke with President Biden. We had a lot of questions. I am grateful for the new support package. 425 million dollars in volume. This air defense is a special priority. We also discussed our next packages. President Biden gave me his word that the packages will be implemented in the near future. We talked about long-range weapons. We talked about Ramstein, a meeting in a few weeks. We also talked about how our teams will work on the points of the Victory Plan. This is something that should help us on the frontline in the coming weeks, and we look forward to support for our Eastern directions. The Victory Plan is also about diplomacy, about peace through strength, which should lead us to a truly effective Peace Summit
Zelenskyy also announced that there will be very active weeks of work with our partners. As he pointed out, "we have the power for a just peace with them."
