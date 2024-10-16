Biden talks to Zelenskiy and announces a new $425 million aid package for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden talks to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announces a new $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense systems, ammunition, and armored vehicles.
US President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced a $425 million security assistance package for Kyiv, UNN reports citing the White House.
President Biden spoke today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.
President Biden briefed President Zelenskiy on his efforts to increase security assistance to Ukraine before the end of his term.
"Today, the President announced a $425 million security assistance package to Ukraine that includes additional air defense capabilities, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles, and critical ammunition to meet Ukraine's urgent needs," the statement said.
According to the White House, in the coming months, the United States will provide Ukraine with a number of additional capabilities, including hundreds of air defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air defense systems, additional artillery systems, significant amounts of ammunition, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and thousands of additional armored vehicles to help equip the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
"President Zelenskyy briefed President Biden on his plan to achieve victory over Russia, and both leaders instructed their teams to hold further consultations on the next steps," the statement said.
The White House added that the leaders pledged to work with international partners to intensify security assistance planning to ensure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs to win. As part of this effort, President Biden will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group leaders in November 2024, where leaders will coordinate with international partners to provide additional assistance to Ukraine.
The Ramstein Leadership Meeting, which was postponed due to the hurricane in the United States, is scheduled to take place in November