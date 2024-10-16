The Ramstein Leadership Meeting, which was postponed due to the hurricane in the United States, is scheduled to take place in November
The Ramstein meeting at the level of leaders, postponed due to Hurricane Milton, will take place in November. This was announced by White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre.
A meeting in the Ramstein format at the level of leaders is planned for November. This was reported by journalist Ostap Yarysh with reference to White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre, UNN reports.
The meeting of leaders in the Ramstein format, which was postponed due to Hurricane Milton, will take place next month
The Pentagon announced the postponement of the meeting of the Ramstein contact group on Ukraine's defense. A new date is not yet known, but the coalition continues to work on providing Ukraine with defense capabilities.
