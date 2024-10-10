Political scientist on the transfer of Ramstein: not critical for Ukraine, an opportunity to prepare better

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 43852 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101009 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163201 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135800 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141921 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138469 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180317 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171234 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104716 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140574 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140382 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90183 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107981 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110115 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163201 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180317 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171234 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187663 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140387 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140578 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145849 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137325 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154270 views
Actual
Political scientist on the transfer of Ramstein: not critical for Ukraine, an opportunity to prepare better

Political scientist on the transfer of Ramstein: not critical for Ukraine, an opportunity to prepare better

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 193822 views

The expert believes that the postponement of the Ramstein meeting gives Ukraine time to prepare better. The US is expected to change its position on long-range weapons after the November elections.

The postponement of the Ramstein meeting, which was to be chaired by US President Joe Biden, is not critical for Ukraine. On the contrary, it is an opportunity to prepare better. This opinion was expressed by Oleksandr Kraev, an expert of the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism", to the journalist of UNN

"Given that Ukraine itself has admitted that our Peace Formula (the document "Fundamentals of Peace" - ed.) has not been finalized and we will hold the last meeting of the working group only on October 31, given that we see the unreadiness of some of our allies on the issue of long-range weapons, it turns out that this is not so critical for us,"  Kraev said. 

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to prepare document “Fundamentals of Peace” to end war by November09.10.24, 19:00 • 16994 views

He noted  that it is not a radical issue for Ukraine to hold Ramshtan on October 12. 

"This is not a radical issue for us, that if we don't hold the Ramstein meeting now, then that's it - there will be no results, nothing, and it will be a complete failure. On the contrary, it gives us time to properly work on the documents we wanted to present, finalize the issues we needed to discuss, and then go to a full-fledged meeting. Of course, the downside is that it happened so unexpectedly, the downside is that it was not worked out, but despite the reasons that the American side has, it is quite clear why this happened," Kraev said.  

When asked what are the chances that the US will change its position on Ukraine's long-range capability, Kraev replied: "America will change it 100%. The question here is that it is most  likely to happen closer to the elections. More precisely, right after the elections, somewhere in early November. Because then Biden and Congress will no longer be burdened by anything from an electoral point of view, from a domestic political point of view, and then it will not be a problem to make decisions  on long-range weapons, and on  inviting political Ukraine to NATO and many other issues." 

The political expert explained that there are three months between the elections and the inauguration. 

"So, accordingly, in these three months,  this decision will be made by the Biden administration. Trump will definitely not agree to this. Trump will not agree to much. But this is just an additional reason why Biden will do it during this period. That is, before Trump comes to power, you can do a lot of useful things," Kraev believes. 

Commenting to UNN on the postponement of the Ramstein meeting, political analyst Igor Reiterovich said that Ukraine has lost a couple of weeks of presenting the "Peace Plan". 

"But since some of the provisions of this Plan seem to have not been fully agreed with our partners, we have not lost much here. The only consequence that we can have, as of today, is quite negative - if the so-called Brazilian-Chinese plan is officially presented, publicized and promoted at the BRICS summit in late October. To a certain extent, they will seize the initiative of information, and this will certainly not be very pleasant news for us, but, again, not critical, because then we will be able to focus on criticizing this plan. Or we will present our own plan by this time," Reiterovich said. 

Brazil pushes Brazil-China plan for Ukraine-Russia talks at UN - Reuters25.09.24, 13:18 • 77175 views

The fact that the publication of the Plan was delayed after the visit to the United States, he said, indicates that our partners clearly had some reservations about certain points, which were expressed to the Ukrainian side. 

"Accordingly, we took some time to revise this Plan. 

There would be little point in hiding it, for example, if it received at least political support from the leaders of European countries and the United States. We are currently waiting for this meeting, because such a presentation in parts, that is, to individual leaders, still does not allow us to declare any consolidated position, because there are points that require a personal meeting of at least representatives of three countries: Britain, France, and the United States. Some items are actually from the United States and Germany.

I think that when the meeting takes place, the Plan will not only be presented to the leaders, but will be brought into the public domain," Reiterowicz said. 

Context 

US President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Germany,  where the Ramstein was to take place, due to the strength of Hurricane Milton. 

Following Biden, Blinken also postponed his visit to Germany. 

Later, it became known that the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format, which was to be chaired by US President Biden and was scheduled for October 12, was postponed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat the Ramstein meeting, which was scheduled for October 12, has been postponed due to the natural disasters in the United States, which require President Joe Biden's maximum attention to the domestic situation. He added that a new schedule may be prepared in the near future. 

The Washington Post reportedthat Ukraine could have been offered "concrete steps" for NATO membership at the Ramstein meeting. 

Zelenskyy reportedthat Ukraine will present a Victory Plan with concrete steps to justly end the war on Ramstein. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
natoNATO
brazilBrazil
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising