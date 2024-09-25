ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Brazil pushes Brazil-China plan for Ukraine-Russia talks at UN - Reuters

Brazil pushes Brazil-China plan for Ukraine-Russia talks at UN - Reuters

Kyiv

Brazil's president has called for a plan to negotiate an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Zelenskiy rejected the proposal as “destructive,” insisting on his own peace initiative.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday called for a plan of talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict, a proposal that has already been rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Lula, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone about the proposal, did not give any details of the six-point plan in his speech at the opening of the UN General Assembly.

His foreign policy adviser, Celso Amorim, will seek support for the plan from representatives of 20 countries when they meet in New York on Friday, Brazilian diplomats said.

Zelenskyy rejected the proposal as "destructive" and insisted that his summit initiative was the only viable peace format.

“What's the point of this theater?": Zelensky calls Sino-Brazilian 'peace' initiatives destructive12.09.24, 13:58 • 19968 views

The Sino-Brazilian proposal, which was made public in May after Amorim's visit to Beijing, calls for de-escalation and the resumption of direct dialogue without demanding that Russia retreat, the publication notes.

Friday's meeting will reportedly be attended by countries from the Global South, but not by representatives of European governments, which are Ukraine's staunchest supporters. "Among the invitees are Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates," the newspaper writes.

"The goal is to listen to what these countries have to offer, to create a critical mass and to consider these points," a Brazilian official told Reuters. - "Many countries want to listen, including the Europeans.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising