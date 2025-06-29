Sadovyi called the falling of a “Shahed” drone in the center of Lviv a fake

False information is being spread online that a 'Shahed' drone allegedly fell in the center of Lviv.

This was stated by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, reports UNN.

Fake! False information is being spread online that a "Shahed" drone allegedly fell in Lviv. This is not true. The photo is old, taken earlier at an exhibition - Sadovyi wrote on Facebook.

Yes, Viktor Leshyk posted a photo on his Facebook page showing an Iranian Shahed drone allegedly lying in the center of Lviv.

However, this is an old photo from an exhibition.

Addition

As a result of the Russian strike on the night of June 29, infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Lviv and Drohobych districts. No casualties or deaths have been reported so far.

Power was lost in part of Drohobych.