Sadovyi called the falling of a “Shahed” drone in the center of Lviv a fake
Kyiv • UNN
Information is spreading online that a UAV allegedly fell in the center of Lviv. Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, emphasized that this information does not correspond to reality.
False information is being spread online that a 'Shahed' drone allegedly fell in the center of Lviv.
This was stated by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, reports UNN.
Fake! False information is being spread online that a "Shahed" drone allegedly fell in Lviv. This is not true. The photo is old, taken earlier at an exhibition
Yes, Viktor Leshyk posted a photo on his Facebook page showing an Iranian Shahed drone allegedly lying in the center of Lviv.
However, this is an old photo from an exhibition.
Addition
As a result of the Russian strike on the night of June 29, infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Lviv and Drohobych districts. No casualties or deaths have been reported so far.