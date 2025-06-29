$41.590.00
Russia directly threatens our lives in Germany – Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned against underestimating the threat Russia poses to Germany, calling the aggression against Ukraine the biggest security threat to Europe. He emphasized the need to increase defense spending and continue supporting Kyiv.

Russia directly threatens our lives in Germany – Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned against downplaying the threat that Russia poses to Germany.

UNN reports this referring to Spiegel.

Details

"Russia also directly threatens our life in peace and freedom in Germany," Wadephul told the Funke Media Group newspapers.

The minister emphasized that Russian aggression against Ukraine is and remains the biggest threat to European security and the most important issue for German foreign policy.

According to Wadephul, NATO's resolutions from The Hague, according to which the Alliance agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of economic output, were "correct and necessary."

Russian President Vladimir Putin "is attacking the morale of the Ukrainian people with indiscriminate bombing and terror. The freedom of Ukraine is the most important test of our steadfastness as Europeans."

Wadephul has repeatedly warned about the threat from Russia in the past. In a recent interview with SPIEGEL, he said:

"The more consistent the West's position towards Moscow, the more likely it is that Vladimir Putin will agree to negotiations." He added that continued military support for Kyiv "is essential for our freedom."

- Wadephul

Supplement

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine protects European security, so NATO partners will continue to support it. According to him, a significant strengthening of NATO is a strong result for Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, stated that Russia has plans to start a war against Europe, against NATO countries.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member country within five years to test the Alliance.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

