President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Sino-Brazilian “peaceful” initiatives destructive and not respecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The President said this in an interview with the Brazilian newspaper Metropoles on September 9, UNN reports.

The Sino-Brazilian proposal is also destructive, it's just a political statement. I told Lula (Brazilian President), and we passed it on to the Chinese side: “Let's sit down and talk together. You are not our enemies. And we are not your enemies. Why did you suddenly decide that you should take the side of Russia and be in the middle? What is this look? In the middle of what? We are not fighting in the middle, we are not fighting on the border, we are fighting on our land - Zelensky said.

He called on countries to stop the Russians and show how strong they are.

What is the point of this theater? So you have talked to Russia about an initiative, put it forward, and say: “Let's take this initiative.” This is definitely not about justice, not about values. It's definitely not about respect for Ukraine, definitely not about respect for the territorial integrity that both China and Brazil talk about so much - He added.

