Zelensky calls Brazilian government “pro-Russian” on war issue
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy criticized the Brazilian government's position on the war, calling it “pro-Russian.” He believes that Brazil's efforts to find a peaceful solution are futile due to Putin's unwillingness to end the war.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the Brazilian government's position on the war in Ukraine and said that the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is “pro-Russian.” The President stated this in an interview with the Brazilian edition of Metropoles on September 9, UNN reports.
“Unfortunately, I believe that they [the Brazilian government] are more pro-Russian,” Zelenskyy said when asked about Brazil's position on the war.
“I had a good conversation with President Lula, and I felt like he understood me. I was grateful to meet with him and I was very open, absolutely open. I thought that I would see in his experience an understanding of what is happening, not just political appeasement,” the President said.
According to the Ukrainian leader, Brazil's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war are in vain, as Vladimir Putin shows no signs of wanting to end the war.
