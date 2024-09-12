ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky calls Brazilian government “pro-Russian” on war issue

Zelensky calls Brazilian government “pro-Russian” on war issue

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15526 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy criticized the Brazilian government's position on the war, calling it “pro-Russian.” He believes that Brazil's efforts to find a peaceful solution are futile due to Putin's unwillingness to end the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the Brazilian government's position on the war in Ukraine and said that the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is “pro-Russian.” The President stated this in an interview with the Brazilian edition of Metropoles on September 9, UNN reports

“Unfortunately, I believe that they [the Brazilian government] are more pro-Russian,” Zelenskyy said when asked about Brazil's position on the war.

 “I had a good conversation with President Lula, and I felt like he understood me. I was grateful to meet with him and I was very open, absolutely open. I thought that I would see in his experience an understanding of what is happening, not just political appeasement,” the President said. 

According to the Ukrainian leader, Brazil's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war are in vain, as Vladimir Putin shows no signs of wanting to end the war. 

“Shouldn't there be responsibility for this?” - Zelensky on Brazil's possible circumvention of the law for Putin's presence at the G20 summit11.09.24, 15:06 • 16657 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

