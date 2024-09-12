Zelensky calls Brazilian government “pro-Russian” on war issue

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the Brazilian government's position on the war in Ukraine and said that the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is “pro-Russian.” The President stated this in an interview with the Brazilian edition of Metropoles on September 9, UNN reports.

“Unfortunately, I believe that they [the Brazilian government] are more pro-Russian,” Zelenskyy said when asked about Brazil's position on the war.

“I had a good conversation with President Lula, and I felt like he understood me. I was grateful to meet with him and I was very open, absolutely open. I thought that I would see in his experience an understanding of what is happening, not just political appeasement,” the President said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Brazil's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war are in vain, as Vladimir Putin shows no signs of wanting to end the war.

“Shouldn't there be responsibility for this?” - Zelensky on Brazil's possible circumvention of the law for Putin's presence at the G20 summit