In Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control - Nayev

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15738 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13883 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19213 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28646 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61109 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57655 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33556 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59501 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106575 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165698 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 15691 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 48970 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61052 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57623 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165677 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21545 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20609 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22296 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24255 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26889 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

In Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control - Nayev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13535 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine returned Dniproenerhiya under control, reduced losses by 20% and improved the tactical situation in two directions. Also, about 9,500 occupiers and a lot of enemy equipment were destroyed.

In Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control - Nayev

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control. It was also possible to improve the tactical situation in two critical directions. This was reported by the commander of the tactical group in one of the directions in Donetsk region, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev, writes UNN.

I have been commanding a tactical group for the second month. During this period, we managed to reduce personnel losses by 20%, return the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control, and improve the tactical situation in two critical directions

- said Naiev.

He also added that in two months, the group's units destroyed about 9,500 enemy soldiers, 51 tanks, 166 armored combat vehicles, and 819 units of automotive equipment (armored vehicles, jeeps, motorcycles, buggies, ATVs).

Naiev also explained that Russian invaders suffered about 70% of their losses as a result of UAV strikes. With the financial assistance of permanent partners, 3,433 drones were transferred to the subordinate brigades (separately from those provided by the state or volunteers). UAVs of various types are used: "General Chereshnya", "Baton", "Tin", "Vyriy Pro", "Mavic 3 Pro", "Autel MAX 4T".

The enemy continues to attempt a breakthrough. The number of assault actions is increasing, and more equipment and manpower are being involved. During the last massive offensive in the Vesele — Skudne directions, the enemy used 5 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, and 6 armored vehicles. The equipment moved in four columns filled with paratroopers

- said Naiev.

The Lieutenant General noted that the columns were detected by aerial reconnaissance while still on the approaches. As a result of fire damage and UAV operations, more than 100 invaders, four tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, and three armored vehicles were destroyed.

Addition

The spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces, Viktor Tregubov, said that Ukrainian troops have succeeded in the Pokrovsk direction, liberating the village of Pishchane, which is located approximately 5 km south of Pokrovsk.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Sergiy Nayev
Donetsk
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79