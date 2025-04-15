In Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control - Nayev

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control. It was also possible to improve the tactical situation in two critical directions. This was reported by the commander of the tactical group in one of the directions in Donetsk region, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev, writes UNN.

I have been commanding a tactical group for the second month. During this period, we managed to reduce personnel losses by 20%, return the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control, and improve the tactical situation in two critical directions - said Naiev.

He also added that in two months, the group's units destroyed about 9,500 enemy soldiers, 51 tanks, 166 armored combat vehicles, and 819 units of automotive equipment (armored vehicles, jeeps, motorcycles, buggies, ATVs).

Naiev also explained that Russian invaders suffered about 70% of their losses as a result of UAV strikes. With the financial assistance of permanent partners, 3,433 drones were transferred to the subordinate brigades (separately from those provided by the state or volunteers). UAVs of various types are used: "General Chereshnya", "Baton", "Tin", "Vyriy Pro", "Mavic 3 Pro", "Autel MAX 4T".

The enemy continues to attempt a breakthrough. The number of assault actions is increasing, and more equipment and manpower are being involved. During the last massive offensive in the Vesele — Skudne directions, the enemy used 5 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, and 6 armored vehicles. The equipment moved in four columns filled with paratroopers - said Naiev.

The Lieutenant General noted that the columns were detected by aerial reconnaissance while still on the approaches. As a result of fire damage and UAV operations, more than 100 invaders, four tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, and three armored vehicles were destroyed.

Addition

The spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces, Viktor Tregubov, said that Ukrainian troops have succeeded in the Pokrovsk direction, liberating the village of Pishchane, which is located approximately 5 km south of Pokrovsk.