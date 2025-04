Demchenko: Russian subversive groups are most active in Sumy region

On the northern border with Russia, border guards record attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine. The most active area for the enemy subversive reconnaissance group is currently Sumy region. But there is also activity of hostile subversive reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told this on the Frontline program