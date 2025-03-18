In one of the frontline areas in Donetsk region, a decision has been made to withdraw forces from unfavorable positions - Nayev
The command decided to withdraw forces and assets from unfavorable positions in one of the front areas in Donetsk region, said the commander of the tactical group, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev on Tuesday, writes UNN.
The second month of my command of a tactical group that defends one of the directions in the Donetsk region is underway. (...) The most important thing for the command is to preserve the life and health of personnel. Therefore, in one of the front areas, a decision was made to withdraw forces and assets from unfavorable positions. This made it possible not only to save soldiers, but also to improve our defense. The enemy is suffering losses, and we have the opportunity to act more effectively
In February, it was reported that the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, received a combat order to go to the position of commander of a tactical group in the Donetsk region.