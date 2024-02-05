russian subversive reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through the border of Ukraine, operating through Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions - Nayev

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 92882 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123458 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126461 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168161 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167314 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177374 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166941 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148673 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241052 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103732 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 89060 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 63764 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 60094 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 72142 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271697 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241052 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226342 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251782 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237767 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123458 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102068 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102375 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118755 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119274 views
Actual
russian subversive reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through the border of Ukraine, operating through Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions - Nayev

russian subversive reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through the border of Ukraine, operating through Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions - Nayev

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26490 views

The commander of the "North" JFO emphasizes that Ukrainians should understand that the state border in Sumy, Chernihiv and Bohodukhiv districts of Kharkiv region is a line of combat contact.

russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through Ukraine's border, operating in the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Bohodukhiv districts of Kharkiv region. However, Ukrainian soldiers manage to carry out counter-sabotage activities. Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to Nayev, there are more than 1,800 kilometers of state border in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Strategic Grouping "North", of which 850 kilometers is the border with Belarus and more than 1,000 kilometers is the border with russia. He emphasized that the enemy is constantly trying to break through the border with hostile subversive reconnaissance groups on the Ukrainian-russian border.

The enemy is constantly trying to set up subversive groups on these 1,000 kilometers with the aim of terrorist activity. Our defenders are performing the tasks of a stabilization operation. So, of course, we need more troops to defend the border. But the situation is currently mirrored in russia. So enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to probe our contact line. But in response, our units take the same actions

- Nayev said.

He emphasized that citizens need to understand that the state border in Sumy, Chernihiv and Bohodukhiv districts of Kharkiv region is a line of combat.

The composition of the DRG is 10-12 people. All these DRGs are from the russian special operations forces and the GRU of the russian General Staff. It should be understood that these are officer groups with good training. Their goal is to operate only in the border area. This is a small area, a few kilometers along the state border for 1000 km. And they will try to commit terrorist acts against civilians or military personnel. Their main goal is to harm Ukraine

- The commander adds.

Nayev also said that Ukrainian border guards, the National Guard, and the Security Service of Ukraine are taking anti-sabotage measures.

This is a different set of tasks that each of these units carries out in the border area. These include anti-sabotage units, special intelligence, and situation monitoring. Representatives of the security and defense sector are doing everything possible to prevent the success of the enemy's subversive reconnaissance groups

- adds the commander of the "North" JFO.

Recall

On Saturday, February 3, a russian subversive group attempted to infiltrate into Ukrainian territory in Sumy region, but was repelled by Ukrainian forces, suffering losses in a battle that lasted more than an hour.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
ukraineUkraine
serhii-naievSergiy Nayev
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising