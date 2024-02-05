russian subversive reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through the border of Ukraine, operating through Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions - Nayev

russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through Ukraine's border, operating in the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Bohodukhiv districts of Kharkiv region. However, Ukrainian soldiers manage to carry out counter-sabotage activities. Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to Nayev, there are more than 1,800 kilometers of state border in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Strategic Grouping "North", of which 850 kilometers is the border with Belarus and more than 1,000 kilometers is the border with russia. He emphasized that the enemy is constantly trying to break through the border with hostile subversive reconnaissance groups on the Ukrainian-russian border.

The enemy is constantly trying to set up subversive groups on these 1,000 kilometers with the aim of terrorist activity. Our defenders are performing the tasks of a stabilization operation. So, of course, we need more troops to defend the border. But the situation is currently mirrored in russia. So enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to probe our contact line. But in response, our units take the same actions - Nayev said.

He emphasized that citizens need to understand that the state border in Sumy, Chernihiv and Bohodukhiv districts of Kharkiv region is a line of combat.

The composition of the DRG is 10-12 people. All these DRGs are from the russian special operations forces and the GRU of the russian General Staff. It should be understood that these are officer groups with good training. Their goal is to operate only in the border area. This is a small area, a few kilometers along the state border for 1000 km. And they will try to commit terrorist acts against civilians or military personnel. Their main goal is to harm Ukraine - The commander adds.

Nayev also said that Ukrainian border guards, the National Guard, and the Security Service of Ukraine are taking anti-sabotage measures.

This is a different set of tasks that each of these units carries out in the border area. These include anti-sabotage units, special intelligence, and situation monitoring. Representatives of the security and defense sector are doing everything possible to prevent the success of the enemy's subversive reconnaissance groups - adds the commander of the "North" JFO.

Recall

On Saturday, February 3, a russian subversive group attempted to infiltrate into Ukrainian territory in Sumy region, but was repelled by Ukrainian forces, suffering losses in a battle that lasted more than an hour.