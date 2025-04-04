$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14835 views

06:32 PM • 26779 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63811 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212290 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121786 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390733 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309847 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213580 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244137 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255053 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked rescuers twice after a Russian strike on a lyceum in Bohodukhiv: the aftermath was shown

At night, Russian troops attacked a lyceum in Bohodukhiv with drones, causing a fire. While extinguishing the fire, the enemy struck the rescuers twice, damaging equipment, and there are 4 injured.

War • March 15, 09:55 AM • 16041 views

Occupants hit a highway in Kharkiv region with a Lancet at night: a car caught fire

Russian troops shelled two districts of the Kharkiv region. At night, a Lancet drone struck the Kharkiv-Bohodukhiv-Okhtyrka highway, setting a car on fire. One man was killed by an explosive device.

War • October 18, 06:33 AM • 18268 views

Russian army strikes at two districts of Kharkiv region: there are damages

Russian troops attacked Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv region with guided missiles. A residential building was damaged, with no casualties.

War • October 17, 06:05 AM • 20572 views

Enemy fired at Kharkiv and 2 other districts of the region at night: one person injured

On the night of October 7, the enemy attacked Kharkiv and 2 districts of the region. During the day, at least 7 people were injured in the shelling, and one person was killed. Buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

War • October 7, 06:17 AM • 19847 views

5 districts of Kharkiv region attacked by Russia's troops, 8 injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled 5 districts over the past day. Kupyansk district suffered the most, with houses and infrastructure damaged and 8 civilians injured.

War • October 4, 05:53 AM • 20517 views

In Kharkiv region enemy attacked with a “shahed” in the morning, attacked 4 districts in 24 hours, four people were injured

During the day, Russian troops attacked 4 districts of Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, 4 people were injured, fires broke out, and buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

War • September 30, 07:31 AM • 21510 views

Russians shell 4 districts in Kharkiv region, one wounded in morning attack

Russian troops shelled settlements in 4 districts of Kharkiv region. The morning attack on the village of Ivashky injured one person and damaged buildings and infrastructure in other villages.

War • September 26, 05:57 AM • 19412 views

Eight injured hospitalized, one woman in serious condition - RMA clarifies the consequences of the strike on Kharkiv

The strike on Kharkiv on the evening of September 21 injured 21 people, including three children: A 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl. Eight people are currently hospitalized.

War • September 22, 06:27 AM • 32334 views

Russia's attack on Kharkiv: injured people are in hospital in moderate condition

A Russian strike on Kharkiv injured 15 people, including 3 children. Hotels, a university, 19 private houses and a telephone network in different parts of the city were damaged.

War • September 21, 10:28 AM • 20328 views

In Kharkiv region, 2 killed, 22 wounded, including 3 children, in 24 hours due to Russian attacks: the consequences

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and districts of the region. The shelling on September 21 killed two people and injured 22, including three children. Houses, cars and infrastructure were damaged.

War • September 21, 08:59 AM • 21534 views

This year enemy has already dropped 950 KABs on the Kharkiv region - Sinegubov

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has shelled the Kharkiv region 2,740 times, using 950 KABs and 346 rockets.

War • August 19, 11:26 AM • 30293 views

Kharkiv region: Russia strikes Zolochiv with two self-propelled artillery systems, number of wounded rises to 6

The Russian army struck the center of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft missiles. Six people were wounded, dozens of buildings, a kindergarten, a center for administrative services, a music school and a newspaper office were damaged.

War • August 15, 12:16 PM • 32225 views

Enhanced curfew in Kharkiv region will be in effect in 5 districts - RMA

In 5 districts of Kharkiv region, the curfew will be in effect from 17:00 to 9:00. This is due to the security situation and the need to counteract the illegal armed groups, and residents are advised to evacuate.

Society • August 13, 08:35 AM • 39666 views

The enemy shelled Zolochiv in Kharkiv region in the morning. 7 people wounded in the region during the day due to Russian strikes

Russian troops shelled Zolochiv, damaging houses and power grids. Over the past day, 7 people, including 4 children, were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of hostile shelling.

War • August 13, 05:51 AM • 38322 views

No more than 10 CABs per day: occupants reduced the number of air strikes in Kharkiv region

The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported a decrease in the number of attacks with guided aerial bombs in the region. Previously, the enemy used 30-60 CABs per day, but now no more than 10, which is the result of the effective work of the Armed Forces.

War • August 12, 12:35 PM • 27858 views

Russian attack damages agricultural company in Kharkiv region, two injured, one - by explosion

In the Kharkiv region, houses, an agricultural enterprise and a power line were damaged by enemy shelling. Two men were injured: one by shelling and the other by an explosion of an unknown object.

War • August 12, 06:40 AM • 35220 views

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops hit the House of Children's Creativity with a missile

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the House of Children and Youth Creativity in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, the roof of the two-story administrative building caught fire.

Society • August 11, 05:20 AM • 78776 views

Today Russians reduced the number of air strikes in Kharkiv region - Sinegubov

The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported a decrease in the number of Russian air strikes on the region. Previously, 30-60 guided bombs were recorded per day, but today there are only a few and two missiles.

War • August 8, 01:29 PM • 30362 views

BMW crashes into a pedestrian on the edge of the road: driver arrested in Kharkiv region

A 21-year-old BMW driver is suspected of hitting a pedestrian while intoxicated on Soborna Street in Bohodukhiv. The victim was seriously injured and the suspect was taken into custody.

Crimes and emergencies • August 5, 08:45 AM • 19527 views

Enemy shelled Kharkiv and three districts of the region, attacked with ballistic missiles and drones at night

Rocket attacks and UAV attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and the region. Buildings and cars were damaged, two men were injured in Ecopark. A house was destroyed in Kupyansk.

War • July 24, 05:58 AM • 34135 views

The enemy launched 32 multiple rocket launchers in Kharkiv region over the last day, an elderly woman was injured in the shelling

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have fired 32 MRLS at populated areas in Kharkiv region, wounded a 68-year-old woman in Vovchansk, and damaged several residential buildings and infrastructure across the region.

War • July 13, 06:27 AM • 29945 views

12 hectares of wheat burned in Kharkiv region due to Russian strikes, one person injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled four districts over the past day, injuring one person, burning 12 hectares of wheat and grass, and damaging buildings and infrastructure.

War • July 9, 05:47 AM • 28745 views

Enemy fired on three districts in Kharkiv region, there are casualties

Russian troops shelled three districts of Kharkiv region, causing casualties and damage to residential buildings, private estates and infrastructure.

War • June 30, 06:27 AM • 34700 views

Zone of forced evacuation of families with children expanded in Kharkiv region - Sinegubov

Due to the intensification of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, the zone of forced evacuation of families with children was expanded.

Society • June 28, 12:14 PM • 28027 views

In Kharkiv the enemy attacked a children's camp with KABs at night, a teenager was among the injured in the region

Russian troops attacked a children's camp in Kharkiv with KABs at night, damaging the building, and shelled other areas of the region, wounding 3 people, including a 13-year-old boy.

War • June 17, 05:53 AM • 31106 views

In Kharkiv region, almost 12 thousand people were evacuated from three districts - Sinegubov

In the Kharkiv region, almost 12,000 people were evacuated from Lipetsk, Kupyansky and Volchansky directions due to the destruction caused by Russian attacks.

Society • June 11, 11:07 AM • 21403 views

In Kharkiv region during the day, the Russians hit with Kabami and ballistics: four dead and 11 injured

On June 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region with Kabs and a ballistic missile, killing 4 people and injuring 11, as well as damaging homes, garages and cars.

War • June 11, 06:04 AM • 26336 views

Woman wounded in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region due to Russia's night attack

Russian shelling damaged homes, cars and businesses in several localities in the Kharkiv region, and there is a wounded woman.

War • June 10, 05:58 AM • 23429 views

In Kharkiv region Kupyansk and the district were hit by enemy strikes in the evening and night, there is an injured

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk region, Kharkiv region, damaging houses and a car, one person was injured, and since May 10, 11,879 people have been evacuated from Chuguevsky, Kharkiv, and Bogodukhov districts.

War • June 8, 10:41 AM • 22348 views

Russians hit Kharkiv at night, 7 injured

A Russian rocket attack on two locations in the city of Kharkiv resulted in partial destruction of a two-story administrative building and injury to 7 people.

War • May 30, 05:42 AM • 34653 views