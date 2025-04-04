At night, Russian troops attacked a lyceum in Bohodukhiv with drones, causing a fire. While extinguishing the fire, the enemy struck the rescuers twice, damaging equipment, and there are 4 injured.
Russian troops shelled two districts of the Kharkiv region. At night, a Lancet drone struck the Kharkiv-Bohodukhiv-Okhtyrka highway, setting a car on fire. One man was killed by an explosive device.
Russian troops attacked Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv region with guided missiles. A residential building was damaged, with no casualties.
On the night of October 7, the enemy attacked Kharkiv and 2 districts of the region. During the day, at least 7 people were injured in the shelling, and one person was killed. Buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled 5 districts over the past day. Kupyansk district suffered the most, with houses and infrastructure damaged and 8 civilians injured.
During the day, Russian troops attacked 4 districts of Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, 4 people were injured, fires broke out, and buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
Russian troops shelled settlements in 4 districts of Kharkiv region. The morning attack on the village of Ivashky injured one person and damaged buildings and infrastructure in other villages.
The strike on Kharkiv on the evening of September 21 injured 21 people, including three children: A 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl. Eight people are currently hospitalized.
A Russian strike on Kharkiv injured 15 people, including 3 children. Hotels, a university, 19 private houses and a telephone network in different parts of the city were damaged.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and districts of the region. The shelling on September 21 killed two people and injured 22, including three children. Houses, cars and infrastructure were damaged.
Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has shelled the Kharkiv region 2,740 times, using 950 KABs and 346 rockets.
The Russian army struck the center of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft missiles. Six people were wounded, dozens of buildings, a kindergarten, a center for administrative services, a music school and a newspaper office were damaged.
In 5 districts of Kharkiv region, the curfew will be in effect from 17:00 to 9:00. This is due to the security situation and the need to counteract the illegal armed groups, and residents are advised to evacuate.
Russian troops shelled Zolochiv, damaging houses and power grids. Over the past day, 7 people, including 4 children, were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of hostile shelling.
The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported a decrease in the number of attacks with guided aerial bombs in the region. Previously, the enemy used 30-60 CABs per day, but now no more than 10, which is the result of the effective work of the Armed Forces.
In the Kharkiv region, houses, an agricultural enterprise and a power line were damaged by enemy shelling. Two men were injured: one by shelling and the other by an explosion of an unknown object.
Russian troops launched a missile attack on the House of Children and Youth Creativity in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, the roof of the two-story administrative building caught fire.
The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported a decrease in the number of Russian air strikes on the region. Previously, 30-60 guided bombs were recorded per day, but today there are only a few and two missiles.
A 21-year-old BMW driver is suspected of hitting a pedestrian while intoxicated on Soborna Street in Bohodukhiv. The victim was seriously injured and the suspect was taken into custody.
Rocket attacks and UAV attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and the region. Buildings and cars were damaged, two men were injured in Ecopark. A house was destroyed in Kupyansk.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have fired 32 MRLS at populated areas in Kharkiv region, wounded a 68-year-old woman in Vovchansk, and damaged several residential buildings and infrastructure across the region.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled four districts over the past day, injuring one person, burning 12 hectares of wheat and grass, and damaging buildings and infrastructure.
Russian troops shelled three districts of Kharkiv region, causing casualties and damage to residential buildings, private estates and infrastructure.
Due to the intensification of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, the zone of forced evacuation of families with children was expanded.
Russian troops attacked a children's camp in Kharkiv with KABs at night, damaging the building, and shelled other areas of the region, wounding 3 people, including a 13-year-old boy.
In the Kharkiv region, almost 12,000 people were evacuated from Lipetsk, Kupyansky and Volchansky directions due to the destruction caused by Russian attacks.
On June 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region with Kabs and a ballistic missile, killing 4 people and injuring 11, as well as damaging homes, garages and cars.
Russian shelling damaged homes, cars and businesses in several localities in the Kharkiv region, and there is a wounded woman.
Russian troops shelled Kupyansk region, Kharkiv region, damaging houses and a car, one person was injured, and since May 10, 11,879 people have been evacuated from Chuguevsky, Kharkiv, and Bogodukhov districts.
A Russian rocket attack on two locations in the city of Kharkiv resulted in partial destruction of a two-story administrative building and injury to 7 people.