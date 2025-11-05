Strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: number of injured rises to five
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy UAV attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, the number of injured has risen to five, including an 18-year-old boy with an acute stress reaction. A two-story residential building and a garage building were damaged.
The number of injured as a result of the UAV attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, has increased to five - an 18-year-old boy sought medical help. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.
Details
The number of injured as a result of the enemy UAV attack in Bohodukhiv has increased to five: an 18-year-old boy sought medical help. Doctors diagnosed him with an acute stress reaction.
Also, as a result of the enemy strike, a two-story residential building and a garage building were damaged.
