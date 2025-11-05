Strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: number of injured rises to five

ukenru
08:20 PM • 1698 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
06:18 PM • 10197 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 16106 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 17239 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 25506 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 30670 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22174 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22322 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 32518 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22783 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - ReutersNovember 5, 10:59 AM • 18351 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 41487 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 34181 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 12924 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 11092 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 25501 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 30666 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 34246 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 41571 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 32516 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Pedro Sánchez
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 11159 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 12995 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 32516 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 37210 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 50544 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
2C5 Giatsint-S
BM-21 "Grad"

Strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: number of injured rises to five

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

As a result of an enemy UAV attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, the number of injured has risen to five, including an 18-year-old boy with an acute stress reaction. A two-story residential building and a garage building were damaged.

Strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: number of injured rises to five

The number of injured as a result of the UAV attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, has increased to five - an 18-year-old boy sought medical help. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The number of injured as a result of the enemy UAV attack in Bohodukhiv has increased to five: an 18-year-old boy sought medical help. Doctors diagnosed him with an acute stress reaction.

- Syniehubov reported.

Also, as a result of the enemy strike, a two-story residential building and a garage building were damaged.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, four people, including one child, were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Bohodukhiv