Strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: number of injured rises to five

The number of injured as a result of the UAV attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, has increased to five - an 18-year-old boy sought medical help. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The number of injured as a result of the enemy UAV attack in Bohodukhiv has increased to five: an 18-year-old boy sought medical help. Doctors diagnosed him with an acute stress reaction. - Syniehubov reported.

Also, as a result of the enemy strike, a two-story residential building and a garage building were damaged.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, four people, including one child, were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.