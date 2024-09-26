ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russians shell 4 districts in Kharkiv region, one wounded in morning attack

Russians shell 4 districts in Kharkiv region, one wounded in morning attack

Russian troops shelled settlements in 4 districts of Kharkiv region. The morning attack on the village of Ivashky injured one person and damaged buildings and infrastructure in other villages.

In the Kharkiv region, settlements of 4 districts were under attack by the Russian military over the past day, this morning the enemy attacked the village of Ivashky, there is a victim, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, enemy attacks were recorded:

  • 07:00, Bohodukhivskyi district, Ivashky village. One person was injured as a result of hostile shelling. 
  • 23:03, Kupyansk district, Prykolotne village. As a result of an air strike, grass burned on the area of 400 square meters. Windows, the roof of a residential building, and the roof of a warehouse building were damaged. 
  • 19:40, Bohodukhivskyi district, Duvanka village. As a result of the shelling, private houses and outbuildings were damaged. 
  • 15:00, Chuhuiv district, Varvarovka village. An outbuilding burned down as a result of the shelling. 
  • 14:40, Izium district, Bohuslavka village, outside. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter burned on the area of 15 hectares.  

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
iziumIzium
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
chuhuivChuhuiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

