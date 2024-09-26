Russians shell 4 districts in Kharkiv region, one wounded in morning attack

In the Kharkiv region, settlements of 4 districts were under attack by the Russian military over the past day, this morning the enemy attacked the village of Ivashky, there is a victim, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, enemy attacks were recorded:

07:00, Bohodukhivskyi district, Ivashky village. One person was injured as a result of hostile shelling.

23:03, Kupyansk district, Prykolotne village. As a result of an air strike, grass burned on the area of 400 square meters. Windows, the roof of a residential building, and the roof of a warehouse building were damaged.

19:40, Bohodukhivskyi district, Duvanka village. As a result of the shelling, private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

15:00, Chuhuiv district, Varvarovka village. An outbuilding burned down as a result of the shelling.

14:40, Izium district, Bohuslavka village, outside. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter burned on the area of 15 hectares.

