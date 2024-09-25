ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 86306 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105900 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170826 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139953 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144306 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139488 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183920 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112117 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174281 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104773 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Russia's attack on Kharkiv has already claimed four lives

Russia's attack on Kharkiv has already claimed four lives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13791 views

Four people were killed in the enemy shelling of Kharkiv. Rescuers unblocked the body of a woman from under the rubble of a destroyed house in the Kyiv district of the city.

Four people were killed in an enemy strike on Kharkiv the day before. Rescuers unblocked the body of a woman from under the rubble of a destroyed house, Kharkiv RMA head Oleh Syniehubov and Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"There are four dead as a result of yesterday's enemy attack on Kharkiv. Rescuers have unblocked the body of a dead woman," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA.

According to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, "the body of a dead woman was found under the rubble of a house in Kyiv district, destroyed yesterday by the Russian aggressor." 

Kharkiv region: Russia shells two villages at night, five dead and 39 wounded in 24 hours25.09.24, 09:32 • 15850 views

Today, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 24.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
kharkivKharkiv

