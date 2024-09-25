Russia's attack on Kharkiv has already claimed four lives
Kyiv • UNN
Four people were killed in the enemy shelling of Kharkiv. Rescuers unblocked the body of a woman from under the rubble of a destroyed house in the Kyiv district of the city.
Four people were killed in an enemy strike on Kharkiv the day before. Rescuers unblocked the body of a woman from under the rubble of a destroyed house, Kharkiv RMA head Oleh Syniehubov and Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"There are four dead as a result of yesterday's enemy attack on Kharkiv. Rescuers have unblocked the body of a dead woman," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA.
According to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, "the body of a dead woman was found under the rubble of a house in Kyiv district, destroyed yesterday by the Russian aggressor."
Kharkiv region: Russia shells two villages at night, five dead and 39 wounded in 24 hours25.09.24, 09:32 • 15850 views
Today, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 24.