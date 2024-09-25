Kharkiv region: Russia shells two villages at night, five dead and 39 wounded in 24 hours

On September 25, Russian troops attacked the villages of Vasyshchevo and Bilashi in Kharkiv region, destroying a hangar. Over the past day, five people were killed and 39 others were injured as a result of enemy shelling. In the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha, a 19-year-old boy exploded on an explosive device. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

According to Sinegubov, today at 02:03 in Bilashi village a tractor trailer and garbage were burning as a result of shelling. The hangar was destroyed.

In addition, at 05:58, the Russian army struck Vasyshchevo village with a KAB, a hit was recorded in the open area. There were no casualties or damage.

According to the head of the RMA, 36 people were injured and three were killed in the shelling of Kharkiv on September 24. [17 were hospitalized, 4 of them seriously. Others were treated on an outpatient basis.

15:45 м. Kharkiv. A water bottling plant was destroyed as a result of shelling of a civilian enterprise .

15:40 м. Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. The shelling damaged 9 buildings, smashed 288 windows.

15:43 м. Kharkiv, Saltivskyi district. A garage burned down as a result of the shelling, 3 educational institutions were damaged.

16:51 Izyum district. Borivska TG, Bohuslivka village. A residential building was destroyed as a result of shelling.

16:36 Izyum district, Barvinkivska community, Velyka Komyshuvakha village. A tractor exploded on an explosive device in an open area. The 19-year-old driver was injured.

16:10 Kupyansk district, Kupyanska TG, Kupyansk. The roof of a two-story building was burning as a result of the shelling. A 57-year-old woman was wounded. A woman of 93 years old died.

14:38 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kurylivka village. As a result of the shelling, grass on the area of 800 square meters and a building burned.

14:35 Chuhuiv district, Varvarovka village. A 61-year-old man died as a result of enemy shelling with an FPV drone.

13:58 Izium district, Borivska TG, Bohuslivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 15000 square meters.

10:00 Chuhuiv district, Varvarovka village. A house was damaged as a result of enemy shelling with an FPV drone. A 77-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were injured.

