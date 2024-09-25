Kharkiv region: Russia shells two villages at night, five dead and 39 wounded in 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100820 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110522 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112655 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52904 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59521 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168485 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182831 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173317 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200688 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189588 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142205 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142221 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146914 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138319 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155178 views
Kharkiv region: Russia shells two villages at night, five dead and 39 wounded in 24 hours

Kharkiv region: Russia shells two villages at night, five dead and 39 wounded in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15850 views

Russian troops shelled the villages of Vasyshchevo and Bilashi. Over the past day, 5 people died and 39 were injured in Kharkiv region. Residential buildings, educational institutions and civilian objects were damaged.

On September 25, Russian troops attacked the villages of Vasyshchevo and Bilashi in Kharkiv region, destroying a hangar. Over the past day, five people were killed and 39 others were injured as a result of enemy shelling. In the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha, a 19-year-old boy exploded on an explosive device. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

According to Sinegubov, today at 02:03 in Bilashi village a tractor trailer and garbage were burning as a result of shelling. The hangar was destroyed.

In addition, at 05:58, the Russian army struck Vasyshchevo village with a KAB, a hit was recorded in the open area. There were no casualties or damage.

According to the head of the RMA, 36 people were injured and three were killed in the shelling of Kharkiv on September 24. [17 were hospitalized, 4 of them seriously. Others were treated on an outpatient basis.

Strike on a multi-storey building in Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 36 people15.09.24, 17:57 • 29243 views

  •  15:45 м. Kharkiv. A water bottling plant was destroyed as a result of shelling of a civilian enterprise .
  •  15:40 м. Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. The shelling damaged 9 buildings, smashed 288 windows.
  •  15:43 м. Kharkiv, Saltivskyi district. A garage burned down as a result of the shelling, 3 educational institutions were damaged.
  •  16:51 Izyum district. Borivska TG, Bohuslivka village. A residential building was destroyed as a result of shelling.
  •  16:36 Izyum district, Barvinkivska community, Velyka Komyshuvakha village. A tractor exploded on an explosive device in an open area. The 19-year-old driver was injured.
  •  16:10 Kupyansk district, Kupyanska TG, Kupyansk. The roof of a two-story building was burning as a result of the shelling. A 57-year-old woman was wounded. A woman of 93 years old died.
  •  14:38 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kurylivka village. As a result of the shelling, grass on the area of 800 square meters and a building burned.
  •  14:35 Chuhuiv district, Varvarovka village. A 61-year-old man died as a result of enemy shelling with an FPV drone.
  •  13:58 Izium district, Borivska TG, Bohuslivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 15000 square meters.
  •  10:00 Chuhuiv district, Varvarovka village. A house was damaged as a result of enemy shelling with an FPV drone. A 77-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were injured.

Kyiv region suffered an enemy drone attack at night: debris fell in a settlement25.09.24, 09:19 • 15618 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
iziumIzium
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

