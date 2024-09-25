Kyiv region suffered an enemy drone attack at night: debris fell in a settlement

At night, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed the enemy targets, and the debris fell in one of the settlements. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure. This was announced on Wednesday by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko on Facebook, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. The fall of the wreckage of downed enemy targets was recorded within one of the region's settlements. No hits to critical or residential infrastructure were made. There were no casualties - Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, the task forces continue their work.

