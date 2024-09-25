Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 28 “Shahed” and four missiles at night

On the night of September 25, the Russian occupation army attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4 guided missiles and 28 drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the occupiers attacked Kharkiv region with an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile and three missiles of an unspecified type. The enemy attacked Odesa region with four X-59/69 guided missiles. In addition, the Russians launched 32 strike UAVs of the Shahed type.

As a result of the air battle, 28 attack UAVs and four X-59/69 guided missiles were shot down. Another four enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine.

The air defense system operated in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

