Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 28 “Shahed” and four missiles at night

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101208 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107981 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174325 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141679 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145381 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139850 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185660 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112147 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175856 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115281 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 70536 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 76950 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 45086 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 36460 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174328 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185662 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175857 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203134 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191965 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143872 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143674 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148242 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139558 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156329 views
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 28 “Shahed” and four missiles at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41676 views

At night, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. Air defense forces destroyed 28 Shahed drones and 4 guided missiles, and another 4 drones were lost by the enemy in different regions.

On the night of September 25, the Russian occupation army attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4 guided missiles and 28 drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the occupiers attacked Kharkiv region with an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile and three missiles of an unspecified type. The enemy attacked Odesa region with four X-59/69 guided missiles. In addition, the Russians launched 32 strike UAVs of the Shahed type.

As a result of the air battle, 28 attack UAVs and four X-59/69 guided missiles were shot down. Another four enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine.

The air defense system operated in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

Russia announced the supply of “X-UAV” missiles for drones to the army: what is known about them23.09.24, 16:52 • 15554 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
shahed-131Shahed 131
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising