Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 05:50 PM • 14670 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 64730 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 88791 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 128839 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 74725 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 134849 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 66712 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 107304 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67914 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95946 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
Qatar temporarily closed its airspace – Ministry of Foreign AffairsJune 23, 04:52 PM • 2886 views
Iran launched missile strikes on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq - MediaJune 23, 05:08 PM • 4066 views
Kyiv hit: infrastructure in Shevchenkivskyi district severely damagedJune 23, 05:45 PM • 10933 views
Bail posted for ex-head of Ternopil Regional Council HolovkoJune 23, 08:08 PM • 3746 views
Trump reacted to Medvedev's nuclear threats. The former president of the Russian Federation had to make excusesJune 23, 08:10 PM • 4444 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 64730 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 100582 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 128839 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 134849 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 365175 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 48749 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 130604 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 255368 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 125879 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 125298 views
Actual
The Times
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)
BM-21 "Grad"

Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on the Al Udeid base in Qatar, emphasizing Tehran's close cooperation with Moscow. Ukraine expressed solidarity with Qatar and called on Iran to adhere to its nuclear non-proliferation obligations.

Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) strongly condemns the missile attack carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territory of the State of Qatar, particularly on Al Udeid Air Base – one of the key elements of regional security. This was stated in the statement of the Ukrainian MFA, as reported by UNN.

Details

The diplomatic agency notes that the attack was carried out immediately after "in-depth consultations" between an Iranian representative and his "patrons and instigators in Moscow."

The Iranian regime closely cooperates with the Russian Federation and provides it with military-technical support in its aggressive war against Ukraine. Iran and Russia are two criminal regimes that support each other in aggression and terror, together destabilizing the Middle East and Europe

- emphasized the MFA.

They called on Tehran to "come to its senses and return to cooperation with the international community to fulfill its obligations in the context of verified nuclear non-proliferation."

"We express our full solidarity with the government and friendly people of Qatar in this time of trials," the statement reads.

Recall

On June 23, Iran launched missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities. The White House is monitoring threats, and Qatar temporarily closed its airspace due to rising tensions.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump "thanked" Iran for the advance warning of the attack on the American base in Qatar, which allowed avoiding casualties and injuries.

Qatar condemns Iran's missile attack and reserves the right to a direct response23.06.25, 21:31 • 2086 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Iraq
Donald Trump
Tehran
Qatar
Europe
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9