Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) strongly condemns the missile attack carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territory of the State of Qatar, particularly on Al Udeid Air Base – one of the key elements of regional security. This was stated in the statement of the Ukrainian MFA, as reported by UNN.

Details

The diplomatic agency notes that the attack was carried out immediately after "in-depth consultations" between an Iranian representative and his "patrons and instigators in Moscow."

The Iranian regime closely cooperates with the Russian Federation and provides it with military-technical support in its aggressive war against Ukraine. Iran and Russia are two criminal regimes that support each other in aggression and terror, together destabilizing the Middle East and Europe - emphasized the MFA.

They called on Tehran to "come to its senses and return to cooperation with the international community to fulfill its obligations in the context of verified nuclear non-proliferation."

"We express our full solidarity with the government and friendly people of Qatar in this time of trials," the statement reads.

Recall

On June 23, Iran launched missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities. The White House is monitoring threats, and Qatar temporarily closed its airspace due to rising tensions.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump "thanked" Iran for the advance warning of the attack on the American base in Qatar, which allowed avoiding casualties and injuries.

