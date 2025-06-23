Qatar condemns Iran's missile attack and reserves the right to a direct response

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
05:50 PM • 8786 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
04:46 PM • 41415 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 75032 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 112531 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 65223 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 125432 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 64514 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 106429 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67137 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95831 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
62%
748mm
Popular news
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killedJune 23, 10:41 AM • 70983 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operationJune 23, 12:28 PM • 61799 views
Ukraine is not threatened by radiation contamination after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities - State Nuclear Regulatory InspectorateJune 23, 12:45 PM • 11330 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 87058 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 38330 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal04:46 PM • 41417 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 87325 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 112532 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 125433 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 359175 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 38525 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 127143 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 251499 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 122892 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 122509 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Qatar condemns Iran's missile attack and reserves the right to a direct response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Qatar has condemned Iran's missile strike on American military bases on its territory, calling it a "blatant violation" of sovereignty. The country stated that it reserves the right to a direct response, while Qatari air defense systems successfully intercepted the missiles.

Qatar condemns Iran's missile attack and reserves the right to a direct response

Qatar condemned Iran's attack and reserves the right to a direct response in accordance with international law. The country's Foreign Ministry reported the successful interception of Iranian missiles and the taking of all measures to ensure the safety of military personnel and the base, which was targeted by Iran. This was reported by the country's Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

We consider this a blatant violation of the sovereignty and airspace of the State of Qatar, as well as international law and the Charter of the United Nations. We reaffirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to a direct response, proportionate to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law.

- the statement says.

At the same time, the ministry added that Qatari air defense systems repelled the attack and successfully intercepted Iranian missiles.

The base was evacuated earlier in accordance with approved security and precautionary measures, given the tensions in the region. All necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of base personnel, including servicemen of the Qatari Armed Forces, friendly forces, and others

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Context

On Monday, June 23, Iran launched missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq, in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
United Nations
Iraq
Qatar
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9