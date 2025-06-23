Qatar condemns Iran's missile attack and reserves the right to a direct response

Qatar condemned Iran's attack and reserves the right to a direct response in accordance with international law. The country's Foreign Ministry reported the successful interception of Iranian missiles and the taking of all measures to ensure the safety of military personnel and the base, which was targeted by Iran. This was reported by the country's Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

We consider this a blatant violation of the sovereignty and airspace of the State of Qatar, as well as international law and the Charter of the United Nations. We reaffirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to a direct response, proportionate to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law. - the statement says.

At the same time, the ministry added that Qatari air defense systems repelled the attack and successfully intercepted Iranian missiles.

The base was evacuated earlier in accordance with approved security and precautionary measures, given the tensions in the region. All necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of base personnel, including servicemen of the Qatari Armed Forces, friendly forces, and others - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Context

On Monday, June 23, Iran launched missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq, in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities.