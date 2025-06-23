$41.830.15
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 54959 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3180 views

Actor Ezra Miller returns to cinema after a three-year hiatus caused by scandals, and will star in a new film by director Lynne Ramsay, with whom they have previously collaborated. Miller's participation in the Cannes Film Festival was the first public step after announcing mental health issues.

Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay

After a three-year hiatus caused by a series of scandals and accusations, actor Ezra Miller announced his intention to return to cinema. His first project will be a collaboration with director Lynne Ramsay, with whom they previously worked on the film "We Need to Talk About Kevin." Miller called this film "probably the first" thing he will do after a long break, and admitted that participating in the Cannes Film Festival was a difficult but important step for him. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

The star of "The Flash" is preparing to return to the world of cinema in collaboration with director Lynne Ramsay.

Miller attended the premiere of Ramsay's new film Die My Love at the Cannes Film Festival and later gave an interview to the Italian publication Lo Speciale Giornale, in which he shared his plans.

"I'm working with her again, and that's probably going to be the first thing I do. It's a film we're writing together," he said.

The actor emphasized that he came to Cannes not so much out of desire but at the request of Ramsay, whom he called "one of the greatest filmmakers alive today."

"I came to Cannes because she asked me to come, and if there's anything I truly still believe in my life, it's loyalty to my people, to my loved ones... above all else," he said.

At the same time, Ezra admitted that participating in the festival was not an easy step.

"It's a difficult time to come back. If you've been in danger for three years, I don't recommend going straight to Cannes. But yes, I did it for Lynne. I would do anything for Lynne," he added.

Addendum

After the high-profile release of "The Flash" in 2023, Miller's career was jeopardized by a series of scandals - arrests for hooliganism, accusations of harassment, etc. The actor's reputation was tarnished.

In August 2022, Miller publicly apologized and stated that he had sought help for "complex mental health issues."

"When you work in this industry, you end up in deep relationships with a lot of people who don't care at all about you or your well-being. So it's not that I don't feel a lot of remorse or regret for a lot of things I did, and a lot of things that happened during that time, but I'm truly grateful for the lessons that abyss brought," he shared in a recent conversation with reporters.

James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"13.06.25, 17:16 • 82081 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
