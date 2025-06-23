Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay

After a three-year hiatus caused by a series of scandals and accusations, actor Ezra Miller announced his intention to return to cinema. His first project will be a collaboration with director Lynne Ramsay, with whom they previously worked on the film "We Need to Talk About Kevin." Miller called this film "probably the first" thing he will do after a long break, and admitted that participating in the Cannes Film Festival was a difficult but important step for him. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

The star of "The Flash" is preparing to return to the world of cinema in collaboration with director Lynne Ramsay.

Miller attended the premiere of Ramsay's new film Die My Love at the Cannes Film Festival and later gave an interview to the Italian publication Lo Speciale Giornale, in which he shared his plans.

"I'm working with her again, and that's probably going to be the first thing I do. It's a film we're writing together," he said.

The actor emphasized that he came to Cannes not so much out of desire but at the request of Ramsay, whom he called "one of the greatest filmmakers alive today."

"I came to Cannes because she asked me to come, and if there's anything I truly still believe in my life, it's loyalty to my people, to my loved ones... above all else," he said.

At the same time, Ezra admitted that participating in the festival was not an easy step.

"It's a difficult time to come back. If you've been in danger for three years, I don't recommend going straight to Cannes. But yes, I did it for Lynne. I would do anything for Lynne," he added.

Addendum

After the high-profile release of "The Flash" in 2023, Miller's career was jeopardized by a series of scandals - arrests for hooliganism, accusations of harassment, etc. The actor's reputation was tarnished.

In August 2022, Miller publicly apologized and stated that he had sought help for "complex mental health issues."

"When you work in this industry, you end up in deep relationships with a lot of people who don't care at all about you or your well-being. So it's not that I don't feel a lot of remorse or regret for a lot of things I did, and a lot of things that happened during that time, but I'm truly grateful for the lessons that abyss brought," he shared in a recent conversation with reporters.

