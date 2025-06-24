$41.830.15
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 05:50 PM • 14670 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 64724 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 88788 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 128835 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 74723 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 134847 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 66712 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 107304 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67913 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95946 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

Russians massively attacked a village in the Verkhniosyrovatska community of Sumy district with attack UAVs. Three people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy, a man, and a woman. Three more people were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition.

Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a child

Three people died as a result of an enemy attack on the Sumy region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, around midnight, Russians massively attacked a village in the Verkhnyosyrovatska community of the Sumy district with attack UAVs.

We have information about three dead. Among them is an 8-year-old boy. His body was recovered from under the rubble of a destroyed house. A man and a woman also died

- stated Hryhorov.

He said that three more people were pulled out from under the rubble.

One person is in serious condition. All are hospitalized

- reported the head of the Sumy OVA.

He added that as a result of enemy strikes, houses were destroyed and damaged.

"After the hits, a fire broke out. Rescuers, medics, all services are working on the spot. People are being provided with the necessary assistance," Hryhorov added.

Recall

Earlier, as a result of an enemy strike on the Putyvl community of Sumy region, children and youth were injured, including a 6-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Their condition is not serious, and medical assistance is being provided.

Over 350 people evacuated from Sumy region in a week - Regional Military Administration23.06.25, 05:06 • 3678 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Sumy Oblast
