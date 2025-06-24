Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a child

Three people died as a result of an enemy attack on the Sumy region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, around midnight, Russians massively attacked a village in the Verkhnyosyrovatska community of the Sumy district with attack UAVs.

We have information about three dead. Among them is an 8-year-old boy. His body was recovered from under the rubble of a destroyed house. A man and a woman also died - stated Hryhorov.

He said that three more people were pulled out from under the rubble.

One person is in serious condition. All are hospitalized - reported the head of the Sumy OVA.

He added that as a result of enemy strikes, houses were destroyed and damaged.

"After the hits, a fire broke out. Rescuers, medics, all services are working on the spot. People are being provided with the necessary assistance," Hryhorov added.

Recall

Earlier, as a result of an enemy strike on the Putyvl community of Sumy region, children and youth were injured, including a 6-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Their condition is not serious, and medical assistance is being provided.

Over 350 people evacuated from Sumy region in a week - Regional Military Administration