New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 36885 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 62962 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 59145 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 78463 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 175902 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 134346 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 251974 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 128803 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 139857 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 311478 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Publications
Exclusives
Over 350 people evacuated from Sumy region in a week - Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

In the week from June 16-22, over 350 people were evacuated from Sumy Oblast; in total, over 12,000 residents have been moved since March. Despite the shelling, Sumy continues to function, and authorities are working to create conditions for safe living in the region.

Over 350 people evacuated from Sumy region in a week - Regional Military Administration

During the week of June 16-22, over 350 people were evacuated from Sumy Oblast. In total, over 12,000 residents have been evacuated since March. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, despite the shelling, Sumy is alive – the streets are crowded, businesses are operating. 

This week, over 350 people were evacuated. In total, over 12,000 since March

- stated the head of the Sumy OVA.

Hryhorov also emphasized that work is underway to create "conditions for normal life: access to basic services, education, medicine, and most importantly – a sense of security" deep within the region.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that there are 695,000 Russian military personnel in Ukraine. In the Sumy direction, the enemy advanced 200 meters, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed them back 200-400 meters.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Sumy Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Sums
