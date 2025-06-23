Over 350 people evacuated from Sumy region in a week - Regional Military Administration

During the week of June 16-22, over 350 people were evacuated from Sumy Oblast. In total, over 12,000 residents have been evacuated since March. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, despite the shelling, Sumy is alive – the streets are crowded, businesses are operating.

This week, over 350 people were evacuated. In total, over 12,000 since March - stated the head of the Sumy OVA.

Hryhorov also emphasized that work is underway to create "conditions for normal life: access to basic services, education, medicine, and most importantly – a sense of security" deep within the region.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that there are 695,000 Russian military personnel in Ukraine. In the Sumy direction, the enemy advanced 200 meters, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed them back 200-400 meters.

