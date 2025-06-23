Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, after visiting the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, stated that he had received a suspicion notice, as reported by an UNN correspondent.

In NABU, certain procedural actions took place, I received a suspicion. And all the materials that we are currently reviewing, everything happened absolutely constructively, in a working mode. We are currently performing the relevant actions, we will work with the materials, provide relevant answers - Chernyshov said, exiting the NABU building.

In addition, the Minister of National Unity revealed to UNN a bit about the case in which the suspicion was announced.

This is about the already well-known story that has been circulating quite actively in recent weeks, which concerns the case of Minregion... This issue is more than 2.5 years old, more than 3 years old. Therefore, I think that we will talk to everyone, we will constructively provide answers. I am confident that we will prove everything clearly and plainly on the side of truth - emphasized Chernyshov.

Instead, the Minister of National Unity emphasized that "a suspicion is a sufficiently voluminous document that requires familiarization."

We will do this now with the lawyers, and then we can provide relevant comments... - added the official.

Chernyshov also told UNN about his next step.

... this is the continuation of work for the benefit of Ukrainians, fulfilling my professional, official duties. I am focused on this. Obviously, I will constructively cooperate with this respected body - summarized Chernyshov.

Previously

As reported by UNN, Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov stated that he himself arrived at NABU to clarify the situation after rumors appeared online "regarding possible procedural actions" against him.

Addition

On June 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, citing two government sources, that "on June 19, NABU/SAP sent an invitation to the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov, so that he would appear on Monday, June 23, for the presentation of a suspicion."

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the business trip of Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was signed until the end of the week that ended on June 22.

President Zelensky stated that Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, performing tasks related to opening hubs and the issue of multiple citizenship. And that Chernyshov should return after the completion of the business trip.

Chernyshov, on June 22, amid previous rumors about "not returning to Ukraine," stated that he had already completed his foreign business trip, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.