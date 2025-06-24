Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast
On June 24, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness, short-term rains and thunderstorms, except for the southeast and far west. Air temperature will range from 20° to 32° depending on the region.
On Tuesday, June 24, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
According to forecasters, short-term rains, in places thunderstorms, will pass in Ukraine during the day, except for the southeastern part and the far west.
Wind south-westerly, westerly 7-12 m/s, during the day in the western regions in places gusts 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 23-28°, in the southern part up to 32°, in the northern part 20-25°
In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 22-24°.
