Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast

On Tuesday, June 24, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains, in places thunderstorms, will pass in Ukraine during the day, except for the southeastern part and the far west.

Wind south-westerly, westerly 7-12 m/s, during the day in the western regions in places gusts 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 23-28°, in the southern part up to 32°, in the northern part 20-25° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 22-24°.

