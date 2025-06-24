Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 05:50 PM • 16648 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 78089 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 92952 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 136149 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 78336 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 139750 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 67769 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 107662 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 68139 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 96011 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2m/s
83%
743mm
Popular news
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 9712 views
The death toll from the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum has risen: a 60-year-old cafeteria worker diedJune 23, 07:32 PM • 8514 views
Bail posted for ex-head of Ternopil Regional Council HolovkoJune 23, 08:08 PM • 10457 views
Trump reacted to Medvedev's nuclear threats. The former president of the Russian Federation had to make excusesJune 23, 08:10 PM • 10903 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia02:25 AM • 8948 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 78077 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 104332 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 136147 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 139747 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 368369 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 50321 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 132077 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 256823 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 127142 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 126479 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

On June 24, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness, short-term rains and thunderstorms, except for the southeast and far west. Air temperature will range from 20° to 32° depending on the region.

Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast

On Tuesday, June 24, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains, in places thunderstorms, will pass in Ukraine during the day, except for the southeastern part and the far west.

Wind south-westerly, westerly 7-12 m/s, during the day in the western regions in places gusts 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 23-28°, in the southern part up to 32°, in the northern part 20-25°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 22-24°.

International Fairy and BDSM Day: what else is celebrated today24.06.25, 06:27 • 678 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9