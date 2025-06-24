International Fairy and BDSM Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, June 24, you can join the magical International Fairy Day, or World BDSM Day, reports UNN.

International Fairy Day

It was founded by writer and folklorist Anne Pelowski in 1999. Fairies were a significant part of folklore and mythology in various cultures. They are usually depicted as small magical creatures that have the power to influence nature.

International Fairy Day celebrates these incredible mythological creatures that have captured the imagination of people around the world, and their diverse history.

These creatures appear on everything from mugs to T-shirts, they have become the subject of children's fairy tales and even supernatural love stories.

The idea of this day is to appreciate and pay tribute to mythical creatures such as fairies, and to use their tales to teach children valuable lessons. Concepts where anything is possible, to encourage children not to be afraid to dream, to strive for things that are considered impossible or difficult to achieve.

World BDSM Day

July 24 is World BDSM Day. This holiday was created to celebrate the practice of BDSM and to offer its adherents a day dedicated to their passion. It was founded in 2003 by Swiss BDSM enthusiast Kurt Walte Fischer, who is also the founder of the Rosas Cinco club, the first club in Europe dedicated to BDSM, located in Barcelona.

According to sexologists, BDSM is not a perversion, but a psychological subculture with its own rules. It is based on pleasure, safety, and voluntariness.

How the four letters BDSM are deciphered:

BD: Bondage, Discipline - refers to role-playing games and various binding techniques, including shibari.

DS: Domination, Submission - This is the basis of the subculture, the Alpha and Omega of the entire movement.

SM: Sadism, Masochism - in honor of Sacher-Masoch and the famous Marquis de Sade. Here is everything related to pain - both inflicting and receiving. There is a safe word in case a person wants to stop everything.

Pool Day

Today, swimming enthusiasts can join Pool Day.

According to archaeological research, in the third millennium BC, on the territory of modern Pakistan, a structure that most resembled a modern pool was first found.

For Ancient Greece and Rome, the construction of pools was common. These civilizations built artificial pools for training athletes, conducting military exercises, and for recreation.

Pools, as facilities for sports and recreation, began to gain popularity in Great Britain at the end of the 19th century. It was there that the first regular swimming competitions began to be organized.

In 1896, in Athens, swimming competitions were first added to the program of the Olympic Games during the Olympiad.

According to the church calendar, today is the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist.

John the Baptist is the greatest Christian saint after the Virgin Mary. John the Baptist is glorified by the Church as "an angel, and an apostle, and a martyr, and a prophet, and a lamplighter, and a friend of Christ, and the seal of the prophets, and the intercessor of old and new grace, and the most honorable among those born, and the voice of the bright Word".