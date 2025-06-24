$41.830.15
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 05:50 PM • 16639 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 78022 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 92935 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 136106 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 78319 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 139712 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 67762 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 107661 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 68138 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 96011 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
International Fairy and BDSM Day: what else is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

June 24 marks the International Fairy Day, established in 1999, and the World BDSM Day, created in 2003. Also, today is Pool Day and the Nativity of St. John the Baptist.

International Fairy and BDSM Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, June 24, you can join the magical International Fairy Day, or World BDSM Day, reports UNN.

International Fairy Day

It was founded by writer and folklorist Anne Pelowski in 1999. Fairies were a significant part of folklore and mythology in various cultures. They are usually depicted as small magical creatures that have the power to influence nature.

International Fairy Day celebrates these incredible mythological creatures that have captured the imagination of people around the world, and their diverse history.

These creatures appear on everything from mugs to T-shirts, they have become the subject of children's fairy tales and even supernatural love stories.

The idea of this day is to appreciate and pay tribute to mythical creatures such as fairies, and to use their tales to teach children valuable lessons. Concepts where anything is possible, to encourage children not to be afraid to dream, to strive for things that are considered impossible or difficult to achieve.

World BDSM Day

July 24 is World BDSM Day. This holiday was created to celebrate the practice of BDSM and to offer its adherents a day dedicated to their passion. It was founded in 2003 by Swiss BDSM enthusiast Kurt Walte Fischer, who is also the founder of the Rosas Cinco club, the first club in Europe dedicated to BDSM, located in Barcelona.

According to sexologists, BDSM is not a perversion, but a psychological subculture with its own rules. It is based on pleasure, safety, and voluntariness.

How the four letters BDSM are deciphered:

  • BD: Bondage, Discipline - refers to role-playing games and various binding techniques, including shibari.
    • DS: Domination, Submission - This is the basis of the subculture, the Alpha and Omega of the entire movement.
      • SM: Sadism, Masochism - in honor of Sacher-Masoch and the famous Marquis de Sade. Here is everything related to pain - both inflicting and receiving. There is a safe word in case a person wants to stop everything.

        Tinder launches new Double Date feature17.06.25, 18:09 • 206012 views

        Pool Day

        Today, swimming enthusiasts can join Pool Day.

        According to archaeological research, in the third millennium BC, on the territory of modern Pakistan, a structure that most resembled a modern pool was first found.

        For Ancient Greece and Rome, the construction of pools was common. These civilizations built artificial pools for training athletes, conducting military exercises, and for recreation.

        Pools, as facilities for sports and recreation, began to gain popularity in Great Britain at the end of the 19th century. It was there that the first regular swimming competitions began to be organized.

        In 1896, in Athens, swimming competitions were first added to the program of the Olympic Games during the Olympiad.

        According to the church calendar, today is the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist.

        John the Baptist is the greatest Christian saint after the Virgin Mary. John the Baptist is glorified by the Church as "an angel, and an apostle, and a martyr, and a prophet, and a lamplighter, and a friend of Christ, and the seal of the prophets, and the intercessor of old and new grace, and the most honorable among those born, and the voice of the bright Word".

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        Society
        Olympic Games
        Athens
        United Kingdom
        Europe
